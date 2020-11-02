Home World World Germany may have record ICU occupancy in less than a month
World

Germany may have record ICU occupancy in less than a month

By kenyan

On Saturday (31), the country registered a record of contagion since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 19 thousand cases Image: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Berlin, Nov 2 (EFE) .- Intensive care units (ICUs) will record, in less than a month, the record of hospitalizations for covid-19 since the beginning of the spread of the new coronavirus in the country, in an interview published this Sunday, Gerald Gass, president of the German Society of Hospitals, guaranteed.

“In two or three weeks, we will exceed the maximum number of patients we had in April. It is something that we can no longer avoid,” the organization’s director told the local newspaper “Bild”.

Gass pointed out that people who will be admitted to the ICUs within this period are currently infected. Germany, on Saturday, recorded a record of contagion since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 19,000 cases of infection with the new coronavirus.

Currently in Germany, 20,950 beds are occupied, and 7,970 are considered free. According to the president of the German Society of Hospitals, however, this figure is not a true picture of the reality in healthcare facilities.

“The number of free beds refers only to beds and appliances, not to whether specialized personnel are available,” he warned.

According to Gass, it will be necessary to use teams that do not usually work in intensive care units.

“Naturally, this is not great, but in an exceptional situation, it is justified”, he evaluated.

Yesterday, the spokesman for the Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, Christian Karagiannidis, explained that many beds appear as free, but cannot be used, precisely because of the lack of personnel.

“A false sense of security is being created,” he admitted.

According to the Interdisciplinary Association, the number of patients with covid-19 in the ICUs, this Sunday, was 2,061, almost triple the two weeks before (769), with 1,086 of them breathing with the help of devices.

Newsletter from covid-19 in Germany

Germany reported 12,097 cases of infection with the new coronavirus on Monday, according to the most recent report by the Robert Koch Institute. With that, the total since the beginning of the pandemic jumped to 166,500.

The amount is lower than two days ago, when 19,059 notifications were counted, a record since the pathogen that causes covid-19 started to spread.

The reduction, however, is justified by the Robert Kock Institute due to the delay of some federal states to complete the communication of data related to the weekend.

In addition, the total number of deaths in Germany by covid-19 rose to 10,530, with the 49 deaths reported yesterday.

In the country, currently, 166,500 cases are considered active, whether of people who are asymptomatic, at home, or who are hospitalized in a serious or critical condition in hospitals.

