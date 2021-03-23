Germany reinforces confinement for 5 days during Holy Week

Most of the trade will close and religious services will be canceled in Germany during Easter, April 1-5, to tighten restrictions and prevent the increase in the number of covid-19 infections, Angela Merkel announced yesterday.

Meetings, which included eating outdoors, will be banned from April 1 to 5. Restaurants will only be able to open on the 3rd.

In addition, many of the restrictions in place since the end of 2020, such as the limitation of private meetings and the closure of cultural and leisure spaces, have been extended until April 18, the chancellor said after an almost 12-hour negotiation with the states federated.

“The situation is serious. The number of cases increases exponentially and the intensive care beds are once again full,” warned Merkel at a news conference.

Merkel described an “exponential increase” in the epidemic caused by the British variant.

Germany has entered a “new pandemic” due to the spread of covid-19 variants, said the chancellor.

“We have a new virus and it is much more lethal, much more infectious and contagious for much longer,” he concluded.