Germany retains UK passengers at airports for new strain of coronavirus

Employee performs coronavirus tests in laboratory in Bonn, Germany Image: POOL New

Dozens of passengers from the United Kingdom were blocked at German airports today. The situation is the result of the government’s decision to suspend flights from this country as of midnight on Sunday as a result of the discovery of a new, more contagious strain of covid-19.

In Hannover, the measure surprised 63 passengers who arrived on a flight from this country, who were not allowed to leave the airport.

All were required to undergo a covid-19 diagnostic test, organized by health professionals who adopted extreme safety measures, and to wait for the results, probably in the next few hours.

The airport installed makeshift beds in a terminal to help passengers stay overnight. “Our goal is to prevent the new strain of the virus from entering the region,” one of the directors of the local Health Authority, Andreas Kranz, told the DPA news agency.

Among the blocked passengers, the atmosphere was tense. “We are at the airport in Hannover and we are being held up against our will, we passed tests and were forbidden to leave while waiting for the results,” complained German Manuela Thomys in a video released by the newspaper Bild.

The situation was similar at Stuttgart airport, but with a smaller group of passengers from the United Kingdom, who were taken to a diagnostic center.

Passengers will be allowed to leave only with a negative exam result, but will be required to remain in quarantine.

Germany is part of the growing number of countries that have suspended flights from Britain.

The discovery in the UK of a new strain of coronavirus far more contagious than the previous ones concerns the European authorities.