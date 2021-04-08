Germany to negotiate with Russia for possible purchase of Sputnik V vaccine

The German government plans to discuss with Russia about buying doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine if the drug is approved by the European drug regulatory agency, said Health Minister Jens Spahn.

“I explained on behalf of Germany on the Council of Health Ministers of the EU (European Union) that we will have bilateral talks with Russia to find out when and in what quantities they could deliver the vaccines,” Spahn told the public channel WDR.

The minister justified the decision by explaining that the European Commission announced that it would not negotiate the purchase of the Sputnik V vaccine on behalf of the 27 member states, as it did with other vaccines against covid-19.

The issue of using Sputnik V is controversial in Europe.

France’s foreign minister recently criticized Russia for using the vaccine as a “propaganda tool” in the world.

“(Russian) deliveries should take place in the next two or four, five months to come so that the situation really changes in terms of the number of doses,” said Spahn, who is criticized for the slowness of the vaccination campaign in Germany.

So far Russia has sent small quantities of its vaccine abroad because it is unable to produce sufficient doses and wants to prioritize its own population.