Germany willing to work with Biden and turn the page on Trump

Germany, a country that Donald Trump made a scapegoat for its economic and defense divergences with Europe, wants to quickly turn the page for this period and focus on cooperation with the elected President of the United States, Joe Biden.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel made no mention, in a solemn statement today about presidential elections in the United States, to the outgoing Republican president.

Merkel, who will coincide with her fourth president of the United States since coming to power in 2005, preferred to welcome the election of the Democratic candidate, “a man of experience” who “knows Germany and Europe well”.

She added that her country is ready to face “side by side” with the United States and President-elect Joe Biden “global problems” like climate change and the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Merkel, the first woman to take charge of Germany, also celebrated that the vice presidency is held by Kamala Harris, daughter of Jamaican father and Indian mother, “a source of inspiration for many, an example of the possibilities of the United States”.

Relief

For Merkel, who leaves power in 2021, as for the entire German political class – except for the far-right AfD party – the Trump was overturned with relief.

There was never any sympathy between the former GDR scientist and the New York millionaire, who did not hesitate to criticize what he called the “foolish” decision to host migrants in 2015.

Trump recently accused China, Iran and Germany of wanting to “get rid” of him. And in his four-year tenure, he has never visited the main European economic power, despite being a solid ally of the United States since 1945.

Despite its distant German origins, Trump has made Germany one of its scapegoats since 2016, accusing the country of selling too many cars in the United States or of not participating enough in military spending.

In July, Trump decided, without agreement, to withdraw 12 thousand American soldiers from Germany, even at the risk of placing cities like Stuttgart, where the command structures for Europe and Africa are in financial difficulties.

“We are tired of being foolish: we have reduced our strength because they do not pay,” he said. Trump.

“In terms of style and content, Biden will be a different president, much more European,” comments the public channel ARD, referring to the president-elect’s willingness to return to the Paris Climate Agreement, or to seek diplomatic channels on the nuclear agreement Iran, abandoned unilaterally by Trump.

“The tone will be more balanced and cooperative,” said Ben Hodges, former commander-in-chief of US troops stationed in Europe, to the newspaper Der Spiegel.

Disagreements

Despite everything, there will be differences, such as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project carried out by Germany and Russia, which in 2018 brought Merkel the accusation of Trump to be a “prisoner of Russia”.

The US Democratic Party also opposes the Nord Stream 2 project, which can compete in Europe with US natural gas.

In view of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, “Joe Biden will follow the policy of Donald Trump “USA first”, although it does it “in a smarter and less radical way”, believes the German economist Marcel Fratzscher.

As under the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump, “Europe will not be as central as it used to be for the United States”, now turning to Asia or Africa, warns the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.