Global document against fake news “presented difficulties”, says Brazil

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo Image: Arthur Max / Divugação / MRE

The Brazilian government explained that it did not adhere to a commitment signed by 130 countries around the world against disinformation because it considered that the text “presented difficulties” for national interests.

In June, a UN offensive by governments established a global commitment to fight disinformation during the pandemic.

Allies of the Jair Bolsonaro government like Israel, India, Hungary and Japan signed the declaration. Even Donald’s US government Trump joined, as did Boris Johnson’s UK. They also joined the project Germany, France and Italy, among many other democratic countries.

In South America, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Suriname, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina are part of the project, in addition to Venezuela and Ecuador. In the region, only Brazil was left out.

Communist countries like China, Cuba and North Korea did not join the project either. The Russian government was left out, in addition to the Philippines.

At that moment, the PSOL bench in the Chamber of Deputies questioned the Foreign Ministry, which replied that it did not join because it was “untimely informed of the initiative”. The party bench then questioned, via Request for Information, what was the deadline given to the country and whether the Foreign Ministry has an agreement with the content of the text.

In the response sent to parliamentarians on September 2, Chancellor Ernesto Araújo again blamed the “tight deadline” without providing information on dates.

But, for the first time, he admitted that the text “presented difficulties from the point of view of Brazilian interests, did not open the possibility of negotiating terms, facts that made Brazil’s adhesion to the initiative unfeasible,” he added.

The government did not explain which stretches were “presenting difficulties” and what it would seek to change.

Araújo, however, listed a series of other Brazilian initiatives in international forums to “prove” that combating disinformation is part of the country’s priorities.

In one of the actions, the government asked the WHO to include a paragraph on the subject in one of the statements in Geneva. The same, he said, occurred at the UN Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.

What the commitment says

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration of the pandemic, the UN Secretary-General and other UN leaders and their institutions have increasingly drawn attention to the challenge of “infodemia” or pandemic misinformation.

The text therefore warns that “as COVID-19 spreads, a tsunami of misinformation, hatred, scapegoat and scary has been unleashed”.

According to governments, in times of health crisis, “the spread of” infodemia “can be as dangerous to human health and safety as the pandemic itself”. “Among other negative consequences, COVID-19 created conditions that allow the dissemination of misinformation, false news and videos to foment violence and divide communities,” warn governments.

“For these reasons, we urge everyone to stop spreading erroneous information immediately and observe the UN recommendations to address this problem,” suggest governments.

“The COVID-19 crisis demonstrated the crucial need for access to free, reliable, factual, multilingual, targeted, accurate, clear and scientific information, as well as to guarantee the dialogue and participation of all stakeholders and affected communities during the preparation, readiness and response “, they say.

The document, which praises the work of the UN and WHO on this issue, further confirms the “fundamental role of the free, independent, responsible and pluralist press in increasing transparency, accountability and trust, which is essential to achieve adequate support and the general public’s compliance with collective efforts to contain the spread of the virus “.

The commitment also refers to responsibilities. “States, regional organizations, the UN system and other stakeholders such as press workers, social media platforms and NGOs have a clear role and responsibility in helping people deal with the” infodemia “, they stress.

“We are also concerned about the damage caused by the deliberate creation and circulation of false or manipulated information related to the pandemic,” say the countries.

“We urge countries to take measures to combat the spread of such misinformation, objectively and with due respect for citizens’ freedom of expression, as well as public order and security,” they pointed out.