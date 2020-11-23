Government’s response to the crisis in Amapá is reported to the Inter-American Commission

Quilombola community uses candles to light spaces during the blackout Image: Personal archive

The Jair Bolsonaro government’s response to the blackout in Amapá is denounced by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and groups are asking the international body to take precautionary measures. The initiative is from the National Coordination of Articulation of Black Rural Quilombola Communities (CONAQ) and Terra de Direitos.

On Friday, the groups asked the IACHR to speak out to guarantee the defense of the life and physical integrity of quilombola communities in the state of Amapá.

In the document, Conaq and Terra de Direitos request the IACHR to take action to order the Brazilian government to “immediately restore electricity distribution services throughout the state of Amapá, guaranteeing access to essential services for all quilombola communities, including those deprived of supply before the blackout.

The entities still want the Inter-American Commission to charge the Brazilian government to send humanitarian aid to the affected quilombola populations, including immediate distribution of drinking water and food. It is also requested to ensure the necessary infrastructure so that all people in the affected communities have access to hospitals and adequate health care.

The petition was addressed to the IACHR’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Maria Claudia Pulido, and denounces “the serious situation to which approximately two thousand quilombola Amapá families are subjected, in the municipalities of Macapá, Calçoene and Santana, after 18 days of power outage. electrical in the state “.

According to the group, a fire on November 3 at the power substation in the capital, Macapá, left 13 municipalities without power. On November 8, the service was again provided in some municipalities and in a rotating format, which according to residents does not work as advertised.

With the situation already aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the document delivered to the IACHR highlights a scenario of “serious human rights violations, which are causing irreparable damage and will cause even greater damage to the lives, health, physical and moral integrity of the quilombola peoples “.

According to them, 258 rural quilombola communities have been suffering for 18 days without access to drinking water, electricity and, in many cases, without food.

Death investigation request

“In addition to the 24 quilombola deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of Amapá, the first death due to the blackout was also recorded”, they point out. According to the entities, the president of the quilombola community of São Francisco do Matapi, Sergio Clei Almeida, 50, died electrocuted while trying to reestablish the supply of electricity to the community located in Macapá.

In the document, the entities ask the IACHR to cover the government to “investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the quilombola leadership, Mr. Sergio Clei, as well as to take appropriate measures to hold those involved accountable (directly and indirectly) and to indemnify their relatives”.

The complaint points out that the blackout has been even more damaging to quilombola communities, since many of them use a water supply system that is regulated by means of keys installed on poles, which were damaged by the blackout. The result is that, in addition to not having energy, many were left without water. Another violation denounced in the precautionary measures is the excessive use of force by the Military Police in repressing demonstrations in the metropolitan region of Macapá, with reports of several people injured by the use of weapons with rubber bullets.

“In the quilombola territory of Casa Grande, in Curiaú, for example, several people were injured after 13 vehicles of the military police and the Battalion of Special Operations (BOPE) of the state of Amapá, were sent to the territory to suppress a protest from the residents” , said the entities.