Grooms marry under social isolation rules in asylum for grandmother to watch
World

Grooms marry under social isolation rules in asylum for grandmother to watch

By kenyan
They had changed plans, but turned the big day into a tribute to someone special Image: Reproduction / ABC

Kirsten Haigh and Steven Shoemaker were married in the courtyard of a nursing home in California, USA, to ensure that the bride’s grandmother, Jerry Goss, 89, could attend the ceremony.

The couple contacted the Park Vista Health Center, which worked with the family to make the wedding happen following the rules of social distance, so that the risks of contamination by coronavirus minimized.

