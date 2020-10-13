Grooms marry under social isolation rules in asylum for grandmother to watch

Kirsten Haigh and Steven Shoemaker were married in the courtyard of a nursing home in California, USA, to ensure that the bride’s grandmother, Jerry Goss, 89, could attend the ceremony.

The couple contacted the Park Vista Health Center, which worked with the family to make the wedding happen following the rules of social distance, so that the risks of contamination by coronavirus minimized.

One of the measures adopted was to reduce the number of guests. So, so that one more person could attend the event, the groom’s brother conducted the altar ceremony. “Each one counts – you bring a master of ceremonies, and suddenly, we have 14.15 people, so it doesn’t work,” Steven told ABC 7.

He also said that he and his wife had already scheduled a much bigger wedding before the pandemic, with 100 to 150 guests. The cancellation was no reason to discourage the couple, who had “the epiphany of what really matters” and wanted to exchange rings, this year, close to their grandmother.

“We asked the establishment if we could get married in the parking lot, because her window looks out on the parking lot and, of course, we got a lot more,” said Kirsten. She even joked, saying that Grandma for being so welcoming would find a way to host the wedding.

“I have never been to any [casamento] like that, but somehow they did a very good job “, said grandmother Jerry, who, although upset about not seeing her granddaughter have the dream wedding, was grateful for the gesture and participation.

The nursing home says it has maintained zero cases of COVID-19 since March, so any extra care they have taken since then was also taken during the wedding ceremony. All guests stayed outside, with a maximum presence of two hours on site.