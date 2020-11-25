Guatemala starts dialogue, but protests against president continue Image: Disclosure / Twitter

Guatemala City, 25 Nov 2020 (AFP) – The Guatemalan government today started a meeting with different sectors to “analyze” a new budget for 2021. Congress suspended the accounts it had approved last week and which were the trigger for several days of protests, in which the population asked for the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei.

The purpose of the meeting is “to analyze the changes that will be presented in the coming days, as a 2021 budget reform project”, wrote the president on his Twitter.

Giammattei said the new spending plan will prioritize health, child malnutrition, security, justice, education and economic recovery. He did not mention, however, the fight against poverty, which affects 59.3% of the country’s almost 17 million inhabitants and is one of the demands of the population.

The meeting, held in the former government palace, lasted about three hours and was attended by civil associations, research centers, business leaders, evangelical churches and representatives of the University of San Carlos de Guatemala.

Giammattei opened the dialogue and then withdrew from the site, where senior officials remained, including Finance Minister Álvaro González, responsible for the failed budget bill.

Giammattei did not mention in his speech the demonstrations or the burning of offices at Congressional headquarters last Saturday, when the police suppressed the protests.

The government will also hold meetings with other sectors. Tuesday’s meeting suffered a setback because three organizations refused to participate because they disagreed with the format of the dialogue.

The original budget project sparked outrage and rejection in several sectors, which complained that the spending plan did not include fighting poverty or allocating sufficient resources for education and health.

After the text was approved, thousands of protesters packed the streets of the capital on Saturday to demand Giammattei’s resignation, while a group set fire to Parliament’s seat.

The police repressed the tear gas demonstrations, including some peaceful ones and the presence of minors, causing rejection inside and outside Guatemala.

The United Nations, Amnesty International, the OAS and a group of countries and organizations that cooperate with Guatemala lamented the repression and called for dialogue to find a way out of the crisis.

Human Rights Watch criticized the excessive police crackdown on Tuesday and called for an investigation.

The unicameral Congress, dominated by the ruling party and parties linked to Giammattei, had approved last week the Executive’s proposed 2021 budget of almost $ 12.8 billion, the largest in the country’s history. But he reversed his decision in the face of a wave of popular rejection.

With the suspension of the process, deputies have until November 30 to approve a new budget, according to the law. Otherwise, what rules in 2020 will remain in effect, for about $ 10.390 billion.

Protests continue

Although the demonstrations have lessened in intensity, indigenous leaders met this Tuesday in front of the Presidential House, former headquarters of the government and Congress, to demand the resignation of the president and deputies.

“May the president resign, we have already received so many abuses from him, from all deputies (…) and what they have done, they mock us,” lamented an indigenous leadership when giving a speech at the demonstration.

“We have to fight and if they will not listen to us, the people will make other decisions, they always marginalize us,” commented another leader. The indigenous people represent more than 40% of the population.

They also demanded the closure of the so-called Center of Government, a “super ministerial” created by Giammattei and directed by a friend of his.

Another call circulates in the social networks this Tuesday to criticize the president who “will only talk about the budget” and not about the poverty, the pandemic and the scourge of cyclones Eta and Iota that have left a trail of deaths and disappearances across Central America.

The population’s indignation also focuses on the management of the health crisis by Giammattei, a 64-year-old doctor, in addition to his deficient fight against corruption.

The head of state has been criticized by his own vice president, Guillermo Castillo, by the opposition and social sectors, who denounce precarious conditions in hospitals and in serving the sectors most affected by the confinements.

Congress in March approved loans of more than $ 3.8 billion to respond to the pandemic, but only 15% of these funds reached the population, according to official and audit agency data.

Data from the Ministry of Health indicate that the coronavirus it has already left 4,099 dead and almost 120,000 infections in the country.