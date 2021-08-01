Haiti. Widow of murdered president implicates security guards in crime

Martine Moise, the widow of Haitian President Jovenel Moise — murdered in his home by an armed commando in early July — openly described the attack and shared her suspicions about the crime in an interview.

“The only thing I saw before they killed him were his boots,” Martine Moise said of the killers, speaking to The New York Times.

Awakened on that July 7 night by gunfire, the First Lady explains that she hid her two children in one of the residence’s bathrooms before lying down on the floor, on the advice of her husband.

According to Martine Moise, her husband will have told her that it would be the place where she would be “safer”.

after being bullet wound, remained lying down, revealed to the newspaper. “At that moment, I felt like I was choking with blood in my mouth and I couldn’t breathe,” he described.

Later, members of the command searched the room. Martine Moise heard them talking in Spanish to each other and to someone on the phone.

“They were looking for something and found it”, revealed to the American newspaper.

The First Lady survived the attack and had to be flown in for treatment in the state of Florida, in the United States. Two weeks later, she returned to Haiti for her husband’s funeral.

Martine wonders what happened during the attack when it comes to the team. 30 to 50 agents in charge of security at the president’s residence. “I don’t understand how nobody was hit by the bullets”, he leaves in the air.

After the first shots, the president called the two men responsible for his safety. “They told me they’re coming,” Moise told his wife after hanging up the phone.

Haitian police have arrested the president’s two security chiefs, as well as several Colombian mercenaries, and claim to have uncovered a plot organized by a group of Haitians with foreign connections, but many unknowns remain in the investigation.

For Martine Moïse, the people detained during the investigation are only the perpetrators of the July 7 crime, who deepened the political crisis in the impoverished country. “Only the oligarchs and the system could kill him,” he accuses.

The First Lady gave The New York Times a name: that of an influential businessman who had just entered politics, Réginald Boulos.

Avoiding accusing him of ordering the assassination, Martine believes the businessman had something to gain from the president’s death, the newspaper writes.

Contacted by The New York Times, Boulos vehemently denied the veiled allegations of the president’s widow and expressed his support for an independent international investigation.