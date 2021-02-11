Haitian police fire tear gas at protesters Image: Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP

Haitian police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters protesting against President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday (10) and attacked journalists covering the demonstration in the latest clashes in the country’s political crisis.

Protesters accuse Moise of illegally extending his mandate.

He says he will remain in power until February 2022, but the opposition argues that his term should have ended last weekend in an impasse over contested elections.

The police used violence to disperse the demonstration and on several occasions was seen clearly targeting identified members of the press, including AFP.

“Your job is to shoot the activists, fire gas in the entire press,” said protester Senat Andre Dufot.

“We realized that they placed a tear gas bomb in the bucket of a TV Pacific pickup,” he said, referring to a Haitian vehicle, holding a copy of the country’s constitution in one hand.

In a statement, the Association of Haitian Journalists called on the authorities of the Haitian National Police to “conduct an investigation to identify the perpetrators of these abuses so that they can be held responsible for their actions”.

Officials loyal to Moise said on Sunday that they had thwarted an attempt to assassinate him and depose the government in a coup. The police arrested 23 people, including Haitian Supreme Court judge Yvickel Dieujuste Dabresil, accusing him of “attempted coup”.

And on Tuesday, Moise tried to expel three judges, including Dabresil, appointed as interim national leaders to replace him.

On Wednesday, Dabresil left the prison outside the Haitian capital, but remains under judicial supervision, according to his lawyers.

“When opponents are fighting, the best way to eliminate them is to accuse them of fomenting a coup,” another protester, Ebens Cadet, said on Wednesday.

The decree appears to be contrary to the Constitution and Haitian law.

The United States supported Moise’s position and he appears to have retained control of the Caribbean country.

But in a statement published Tuesday on Twitter, the American embassy in Port-au-Prince said it was “deeply concerned about any actions that would undermine Haiti’s disrupted democratic institutions.”

The dispute over the end of the president’s term is due to the original vote that brought Moise to power. He took office in a vote later canceled on allegations of fraud and then was elected a year later in 2016.