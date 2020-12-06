Home World World 'Havana Syndrome': mysterious microwaves that may have sick US diplomats in Cuba
World

‘Havana Syndrome’: mysterious microwaves that may have sick US diplomats in Cuba

By kenyan
In late 2016, officials at the US Embassy in the Cuban capital began to experience “an unusual set of clinical signs and symptoms” Image: Getty Images

A mysterious illness suffered by American diplomats in Cuba, with symptoms such as earaches, dizziness and a feeling of pressure on the head, was probably caused by direct microwave radiation, according to a report delivered to the US government and presented yesterday.

The “Havana syndrome” hit the news between 2016 and 17, when US Embassy officials in the Cuban capital began to show “an unusual set of clinical signs and symptoms”.

The health problems led to the almost complete closure of the embassy, ​​just two years after it was reopened as part of the attempt to bring Cuba and the United States together during the Barack Obama administration.

“For some patients, the case started with the sudden onset of a loud noise (…) accompanied by pain in one or both ears, around a wide area of ​​the head, and, in some cases, a feeling of pressure or head vibration, dizziness, tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo and cognitive difficulties “, explains the report produced by the American Academy of Sciences after an investigation commissioned by the US State Department.

US Consulate officials in Guangzhou, China, also complained of pain - Getty Images - Getty Images

US Consulate officials in Guangzhou, China, also complained of pain Image: Getty Images

After reviewing the cases, the academy concluded that “direct and pulsed radio frequency energy” (a type of radiation that includes microwaves) is the most plausible explanation for the disease, although other causes cannot be completely ruled out. The report does not blame the radiation, although it does indicate that it thinks it may have been intentional, because it was pulsed, not continuous, exposure. The official conclusion, however, is that “no hypothesis has been proven, and the circumstances remain unclear”.

At the same time, the report points out that “there was already” significant research from Russia / the Soviet Union on the effects of pulsed rather than continuous exposure (to this type of radiation) “.

According to the report, many of the patients continue to suffer from wave-related health problems.

The United States accused Cuba of carrying out “sonic attacks”, which Havana denied. The episode helped to increase tensions between the two countries during Donald Trump’s administration.

In 2019, an American academic study identified “brain abnormalities” in sick diplomats, but Cuba questioned the findings.

Canada also reduced its diplomatic staff in Cuba after at least 14 officials reported experiencing similar symptoms.

Now, the recent study by the American Academy of Sciences has been conducted by doctors and scientists who have examined the symptoms of about 40 American employees, many of whom are suffering debilitating and long-term effects.

The Embassy in Cuba was not the only American diplomatic post to report such symptoms. In 2018, the United States removed several of its employees in China after Americans working at the American consulate in Guangzhou reported “subtle, but abnormal, sound and pressure sensations”. An American was diagnosed with mild brain trauma.

Related news

Tabaré Vásquez, former president of Uruguay, dies at 80

World kenyan -
9.abr.2015 - Tabaré Vásquez was twice president of Uruguay Image: Presidency of Uruguay / EFE Former...
Read more

Labradora reunites family in the USA after spending three years lost

World kenyan -
05.12.2020 - Labradora Lola meets her owner after spending three years lost Image: Reproduction / DuPage County Animal Services ...
Read more

American doctor who refused to wear mask has registration suspended

World kenyan -
05.12.2020 - Oregon Medical Council suspends registration of doctor who refused to wear mask against Covid-19 Image: Reproduction...
Read more
Load more

Trending

‘Sherehe haitaki hasira’ producer Pink Ozola passes on after battle with...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The producer behind the popular gengetone song 'Sherehe haitaki hasira' Mark Mick Okoth aka Pink Otshobala Ozola has suddenly passed on after succumbing to...
Read more

Ligue 1: RC Lens plunges Stade Rennais into crisis

football kenyan -
Efficient and author of a good overall performance, RC Lens returned from Rennes with a 2-0 victory, plunging their opponent even more into doubt....
Read more

Serie A: Juventus tears up and offers Torino

football kenyan -
On the occasion of the tenth day of Serie A, Juventus welcomed Torino to the Allianz Stadium for a derby which promised to...
Read more

Uhuru reacts after Bishop blasts BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Worshippers experienced an awkward moment after CITAM bishop David Oginde on Saturday the 5th of December threw shade on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)...
Read more

‘Multiple-choice referendum not possible under Kenyan law’ Orengo refutes Ruto’s proposal

Politics Chuoyo Protus -
Senator for Siaya, James Orengo, has said that a multiple-choice referendum is not applicable under Kenyan laws. Orengo was responding to Deputy President William Ruto....
Read more

WHO lists Kenya on TB alert list

Disease Connie Mukenyi -
The World Health Organization (WHO) listed Kenya as one of the 30 high burden countries in regards to Tuberculosis (TB) exposure. In its latest report,...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke