‘Havana Syndrome’: mysterious microwaves that may have sick US diplomats in Cuba

A mysterious illness suffered by American diplomats in Cuba, with symptoms such as earaches, dizziness and a feeling of pressure on the head, was probably caused by direct microwave radiation, according to a report delivered to the US government and presented yesterday.

The “Havana syndrome” hit the news between 2016 and 17, when US Embassy officials in the Cuban capital began to show “an unusual set of clinical signs and symptoms”.

The health problems led to the almost complete closure of the embassy, ​​just two years after it was reopened as part of the attempt to bring Cuba and the United States together during the Barack Obama administration.

“For some patients, the case started with the sudden onset of a loud noise (…) accompanied by pain in one or both ears, around a wide area of ​​the head, and, in some cases, a feeling of pressure or head vibration, dizziness, tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo and cognitive difficulties “, explains the report produced by the American Academy of Sciences after an investigation commissioned by the US State Department.

After reviewing the cases, the academy concluded that “direct and pulsed radio frequency energy” (a type of radiation that includes microwaves) is the most plausible explanation for the disease, although other causes cannot be completely ruled out. The report does not blame the radiation, although it does indicate that it thinks it may have been intentional, because it was pulsed, not continuous, exposure. The official conclusion, however, is that “no hypothesis has been proven, and the circumstances remain unclear”.

At the same time, the report points out that “there was already” significant research from Russia / the Soviet Union on the effects of pulsed rather than continuous exposure (to this type of radiation) “.

According to the report, many of the patients continue to suffer from wave-related health problems.

The United States accused Cuba of carrying out “sonic attacks”, which Havana denied. The episode helped to increase tensions between the two countries during Donald Trump’s administration.

In 2019, an American academic study identified “brain abnormalities” in sick diplomats, but Cuba questioned the findings.

Canada also reduced its diplomatic staff in Cuba after at least 14 officials reported experiencing similar symptoms.

Now, the recent study by the American Academy of Sciences has been conducted by doctors and scientists who have examined the symptoms of about 40 American employees, many of whom are suffering debilitating and long-term effects.

The Embassy in Cuba was not the only American diplomatic post to report such symptoms. In 2018, the United States removed several of its employees in China after Americans working at the American consulate in Guangzhou reported “subtle, but abnormal, sound and pressure sensations”. An American was diagnosed with mild brain trauma.