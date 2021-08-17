Herostratus wanted the world not to forget his name (and destroyed one of the 7 wonders of the world)

The temple of Artemis at Ephesus was considered one of the seven wonders of antiquity. But on July 21, 356 BC, a catastrophe occurred.

The polis, or independent city-state of ancient Greece, was located near the present-day port city of Smyrna in Turkey. The patroness of Ephesus was Artemis, the goddess of hunting, wild animals, virgin lands, births, maidens and virginity.

According to the Greek historian Herodotus, the temple had been built with resources from King Croesus of Lydia and, according to the Roman Pliny, it had 127 columns, 36 of which were finely carved with relief drawings.

In the center of what was one of the greatest greek temples in history and the first built almost entirely of marble, was the colossal figure of Artemis, made of blackened wood.

In addition to its religious purposes, the building was a magnet that attracted tourists, merchants and even kings who paid tribute by offering various jewels and other treasures. It also served as a protection to the persecuted, because no one would dare to do anything that could defile the temple.

On July 21, 356 BC, a catastrophe occurred. While the goddess Artemis was absent from the sanctuary, assisting in the birth of Alexander the Great, a man named herostratus deliberately burned the temple which had taken a century to build, according to the Greek historian Plutarch.

After the doors, stairs, furniture, ceiling, and the beloved image of Artemis had burned, all that was left of the temple were the ruined columns.

Herostratus was arrested and confessed that he had burned the sanctuary so that, “through the destruction of this very beautiful building, your name was spread all over the world“, according to a report by Valerio Máximo, author of the collection factorum et dictorum memorabilium (“Memorable sayings and deeds”).

Besides having been tortured and executed, Herostratus was punished with the forgetfulness through what later came to be called damnatio memory – literally “memory condemnation”. All records of his existence were erased and the mere mention of his name was prohibited under penalty of death.

Although the measure was accepted, Herostratus ended up reaching his goal: the contemporary historian Theopompus mentioned the name of the arsonist in a work written in the same century. We know very little about Herostratus, but it has never been forgotten.

At literature, several great names such as Victor Hugo, Anton Tchekhov, Jean-Paul Sarte, Miguel de Unamuno and even Don Quixote de La Mancha, the character of Miguel de Cervantes, violated the “condemnation of memory”.

The arsonist’s name also remains alive in the Science. The “Herostratus complex” is a term used in modern psychiatry for people who suffer from a feeling of inferiority but who wish to excel at any cost.

To achieve this end, they resort to aggressive actions, such as destroying art objects, public patrimony, socially useful objects and torturing or killing animals or people.