Hillary Clinton will be a big voter in New York Image: Getty Images

New York, 29 Oct 2020 (AFP) – Hillary Clinton, a former Democratic candidate who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump in the United States, he indicated today that he will be part of the electoral college that will elect the winner of the elections next Tuesday in the state of New York.

“I’m one [grande] voter in New York, “she told SiriusXM radio.

“I’m sure I will vote for Joe [Biden] and Kamala [Harris] in New York and it’s very exciting, “added Clinton of the Democratic presidential candidate and his running mate.

New York State, a Democratic stronghold, has 29 of the 538 major voters who will officially elect the American president on December 14, respecting the vote of their state’s citizens on November 3.

These large voters, mostly public representatives and local members of their parties, do not appear on ballot papers and are often unknown to the public.

In each state, the number of major voters is calculated by adding the number of their representatives in the Chamber of Deputies, which varies according to the size of the territory, to the number of senators (two per state).

To win the presidential elections – a vote by indirect universal suffrage in a single round – it is necessary to reach 270 large voters, regardless of the result of the popular vote.

In 2016, Trump he obtained about three million votes less than Hillary Clinton, but he won in a handful of commuting states that made him have the majority of the electoral college.