Historic protest of farmers in India blocks capital with bulldozers against reforms

A protester died and more than 80 policemen were injured in a confrontation with the police Image: Getty Images

A demonstration against agricultural reforms in India turned violent yesterday after protesting farmers broke through police barricades to invade the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi.

On foot and on tractors, the protesters were part of a major demonstration planned for Republic Day in India. Many strayed from the agreed routes, and there were clashes with the police.

One protester died and more than 80 policemen were injured. Mobile internet services have been suspended in parts of Delhi, and some metro stations have been closed.

The government has yet to comment on the violence, but reports say Interior Minister Amit Shah met with the Delhi police to discuss the situation.

The government says the reforms that sparked the protests will benefit the agricultural sector, but farmers say they will lose income.

Tens of thousands of them have been on strike outside the capital since November, demanding that the laws be repealed. Last week, they rejected an offer by the government to temporarily suspend the laws.

This is one of the longest-run protests India has ever seen, pitting the community against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

How did the protests get violent?

The police allowed Tuesday’s demonstration on the condition that they do not interrupt the annual Republic Day parade in central Delhi.

Republic Day is a national holiday that marks the anniversary of India, officially adopting its foundation on January 26, 1950.

The farmers were given specific routes for the protest, which would be largely confined to the outskirts of the capital.

But a group of them converged on the historic Red Fort. They circumvented the security scheme and scaled the walls and domes of the fortress, even raising flags next to the national flag.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they had removed protesters from the compound, but the situation remained tense.

“We came here to deliver a message to the Modi government, our job is done. We will be back now,” said a farmer in protest to NDTV.

Other protesters broke through the police barricades and marched towards the center of Delhi, where the Parliament of India is located.

The police clashed with farmers and used tear gas and batons. Protesters driving tractors appeared to be deliberately trying to run over police officers. Local media reported wounded on both sides.

At least one protester died when his tractor overturned after police fired tear gas.

BBC correspondents said the protesters outnumbered the police at this point, which left them in trouble trying to control the crowd.

“We have been appealing to farmers to follow the pre-approved path, but some of them broke the police barricades and attacked the police,” a senior official told the ANI news agency. “We are calling on farmers’ unions to help keep the peace.”

Union leaders have launched similar appeals, condemning and distancing themselves from violence.

What is the Red Fort?

The Red Fort was built in the early 17th century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and was the seat of the Mughal government until 1857, when India began to be ruled by the British.

The huge citadel, with its distinctive red sandstone walls, took almost a decade to complete.

India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag from the fort on August 16, 1947, the day after Britain’s declaration of independence

Indian troops left the fort in December 2003, when the site was handed over to the Ministry of Tourism

The fort was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.

What do the new agricultural laws propose?

The laws loosen the rules on the sale, price and storage of agricultural products, which have protected Indian farmers from the free market for decades.

Farmers fear that the new laws threaten decades-long concessions, such as guaranteed prices, and weaken their bargaining power, leaving them vulnerable to exploitation by private companies.

Although Modi defended them, the laws were compared to a “death sentence” by groups of farmers.

Most economists and experts agree that Indian agriculture is in desperate need of reform. But government critics say he failed to consult with farmers before passing laws.

Experts also point out that the reforms do not take into account that agriculture still remains a mainstay of the Indian economy.