Hooded protesters set fire to church during protest in Santiago

By kenyan
18.out.2020 – Firefighters work to put out the fire in the Church of the Assumption, in Santiago Image: EFE / Alberto Valdés

The Church of the Assumption, close to Plaza Italia in Santiago, was completely burned this Sunday after being attacked by hooded men amid a huge demonstration for the first anniversary of the start of social protests in Chile.

The small church was the second temple to be attacked during this day of protests in Santiago. When the dome caught fire after the structure collapsed, several protesters cheered.

The structure was attacked by hooded protesters as several hours of peaceful demonstration took place around Piazza Italia, where they celebrated the start of protests on October 18, 2019.

When the church caught fire, firefighters and rescue workers built a fence to prevent the collapse of the structure from reaching people.

“Drop it, drop it,” shouted some hooded men, who celebrated the subsequent fall of the church’s dome, also known as the “artists’ parish,” according to the Chilean press.

Before, right next to the fire, another temple was looted and burned, but firefighters managed to extinguish the flames before they caused further damage.

This Sunday’s demonstration takes place a week before the referendum in which Chileans will decide whether or not to change the Constitution that remains a legacy of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship (1973-1990).

The referendum was called after a broad political agreement reached after weeks of violent protests last year.

Several polls agree that the option to approve constitutional change could win with more than 60% of the vote, after a year in which the demand for greater social welfare has a transversal support in society, in addition to a strong condemnation of street violence .

