House in South Florida (USA) is covered by cans of Budweiser Image: Playback / Facebook

Only a true beer lover would be comfortable here: a house on the market in South Florida (USA) caught the eye for its unique decor, with beer cans (specifically, Budweiser) covering the walls and the ceiling.

With 75 m² built, the house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms – the latter are the only rooms spared from the bizarre decor. The price? US $ 100 thousand, equivalent to R $ 547 thousand.