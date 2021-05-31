How Denmark would have helped the United States to spy on Angela Merkel and other European leaders

The Danish secret service helped the United States to spy on European politicians, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel from 2012 to 2014, a Danish press report.

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service (FE) collaborated with the US National Security Agency (NSA) to collect information, according to a report by Danish broadcaster Danmarks Radio.

Data was collected on employees from Germany, France, Sweden and Norway, according to the report. Similar allegations had already emerged in 2013.

At that time, secrets leaked by the American whistleblower Edward Snowden indicated that the German chancellor had her phone tapped.

When these allegations were made, the White House did not completely deny them, but said that Merkel’s phone was not tapped at the time and would not be in the future. Germany is a close ally of the USA.

In a new report shared with several European news outlets, the NSA reportedly accessed text messages and telephone conversations from a number of high-profile individuals in Europe through cooperation with FE Danes.

The alleged configuration, which in the report was dubbed “Operation Dunhammer”, allowed the NSA to obtain data using politicians’ phone numbers as search parameters, according to Radio Danmarks.

The report comes after an investigation by the broadcaster involving interviews with nine sources. All would have had access to confidential information held by the FE.

Together with Merkel, then-German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and the opposition leader at the time, Peer Steinbruck, would also have been targeted.

Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen, who was reportedly previously informed about espionage, told Radio Danmarks that “systematic wiretapping of close allies is unacceptable”.

Neither the FE nor the NSA have yet commented on the latest reports.

After news of the report on Sunday, Snowden accused US President Joe Biden of being “deeply involved in this scandal the first time [que ele surgiu]”. Biden was Vice President of the USA at the time the reported surveillance took place.

“There must be an explicit requirement for full public disclosure not only from Denmark, but also from its senior partner,” he tweeted, in reference to the American government.

In 2013, Snowden – a former service provider for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) – leaked details of extensive Internet and telephone surveillance by US intelligence to the press.

The United States then accused him of theft of government property, unauthorized communication of national defense information, and intentional communication of confidential communications intelligence. Snowden later sought refuge in Russia.

Prior to the evidence he exposed, top US intelligence officials publicly insisted that the NSA had never intentionally collected data from private telephone records.