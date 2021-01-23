How Joe Biden’s presidency impacts Hollywood

President Joe Biden during a Capitol ceremony Image: Pool / Getty Images

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, inheriting the position of his unpredictable predecessor, Donald Trump, has challenges ahead. And the future of the entertainment industry depends on how it will deal with issues like covid-19 and the power of large corporations, warns Hollywood Reporter columnist Eriq Gardner.

The biggest issue, according to Gardner, will be how Biden will manage the pandemic. While Donald Trump dealt with the health crisis erratically, he said, the way Biden will distribute the vaccines will determine whether people can attend shows and movie theaters.

At the same time, Biden signals that film and TV production rules must be stricter and comply with new federal safety standards.

Another challenge for the president will be to deal with “corporate hegemony and threats to market competition”.

While the Trump administration tried to block advances from the AT & T-Time Warner merger and filed antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook, Biden must have even bigger issues to deal with.

A third point would be the repair of international relations, compromised in the Trump era by negative statements of climate change and aversion to free trade. The columnist questions about the opening of the North American market to content producing countries like China.

“Will the country allow more foreign box office successes to be shown on the screens?”

Finally, a fourth point would be Biden’s relationship with the press. The administration of the Democrat must not compare to that of the Republican, in constant conflict with what Trump declared to be “the enemy of the people”.

“As public attention shifts in the post-Trump era, many media outlets may experience declines in audience or decrease in readership. This can lead the media industry to become more demanding with the new administration, and will be aware to see how Biden’s team will respond, “he wrote.