How will be the funeral of Prince Philip this Saturday

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and died on April 9 at the age of 99, will have his funeral ceremony this Saturday (4/17).

The royal ceremony will take place in the chapel of St. George, at Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, at 3 pm local time (11 am Brasília time).

The prince’s body is currently in Windsor’s private chapel.

There are reports that he, when in life, would have requested that his funeral be simple, and his body was not or will be exposed to the public.

But the procession and the funeral service will be televised in the UK.

Who will attend the ceremony

Because of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic in England, official rules dictate that burials can only be attended by 30 people, maintaining social distance. It will therefore be a much smaller ceremony than it would have been in pre-pandemic times – although Buckingham Palace says that this current model “reflects the duke’s wishes” and yet “will celebrate and reflect his public service life”.

In the case of Prince Philip, the guest list includes family members, including three of his German relatives.

Prince Harry, his grandson, who now lives in California, will attend. But his wife, Meghan, who is pregnant, will not travel from the United States to England on medical advice.

It will be the first time that Harry has returned to the UK since he stepped down as senior member of the royal family last year.

It is believed that everyone will have to wear masks, in line with the requirements of the British government.

The clerics in charge of the ceremony and the coffin porters are not included in the maximum number of participants.

How the ceremony will be

Your funeral will be ceremonial, not state. The difference is subtle: state funerals are commonly reserved for monarchs, although Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who led the United Kingdom during World War II, received a funeral ceremony of the kind. The Queen Mother, as Elizabeth II’s mother was known, had a ceremonial funeral in 2002, as did Princess Diana in 1997.

At Philip’s funeral, the coffin will be taken from the private chapel to one of the entrances to Windsor Castle, placed in a modified Land Rover vehicle (which the duke himself helped design) and transported to St George’s chapel.

Members of the royal family will walk in procession from the entrance to the castle. Behind the Land Rover will be princes Charles, Andrew, Edward and Anne, sons of the duke, and grandchildren William and Harry, along with Anne’s son Peter Phillips, her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence. Members of Philip’s palace team will go after them.

The queen will go at the end of the procession, inside a Bentley vehicle.

There will be shots fired and the national anthem played by a military band.

Only members of the royal family will enter the chapel. The rest of the participants will wait outside.

At 3pm (11am GMT), there will be a national minute of silence in honor of the duke.

Inside the chapel, in addition to the religious service, there will be a choir of four singers singing songs chosen by the duke himself. After the ceremony, your body will be placed in a royal safe.

The coffin is wrapped by his personal Philip flag, with representations of his life, from his Greek origin to titles of British royalty – in reference, for example, to Edinburgh, which appears in his title of duke.

When Philip married Elizabeth 2nd in 1946, he renounced the Greek title and became a British citizen, adopting his mother’s anglicized surname, Mountbatten, which is also represented on the flag.

As for the British public in general, the request is that they do not go to the castle entrance, due to sanitary restrictions.

On the royal family’s website, there is a request for the public to make donations to charities, instead of leaving flowers in tribute to the duke. An online condolence book has also been created.

When the funeral is over, the national mourning period will end. The royal family, for their part, will continue to watch mourning for another week – wearing black or black mourning bands if they attend any public engagement.