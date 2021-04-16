Hundreds of bodies await cremation in Rome for bureaucratic slowness

Rome, 16 Apr 2021 (AFP) – Hundreds of bodies in their coffins await weeks and even months to be cremated in Rome, a dramatic situation due to the sluggish bureaucracy that sparked an unusual protest this Friday (16) by homeowners funerals.

“We ask the Mayor of Rome (Virginia Raggi) to put an end to the current numerous procedures to quickly obtain the necessary authorizations for cremation,” explained Giovanni Caccioli, national secretary of the Italian Federation of Funeral Directors, among the organizers of the demonstration in front of the Roman temple of Hércules Víctor, a few meters from the capital’s city hall.

For Caccioli, Rome records between 15,000 and 18,000 requests for cremation each year, forcing families to undertake a “tortuous” journey between cemetery administrators, the municipal company and the civil status registry office.

The pandemic has complicated these procedures due to the increase in deaths and limited access to public services.

“This is an absurd situation,” said Caccioli, surrounded by colleagues who came with funeral wreaths with the phrase “Forgive us, but do not let us bury your loved ones”.

“Everything is done the old-fashioned way”, laments the leader who estimates delays of “35-40 days”, “a very serious situation for a family that has just suffered a blow”, he highlights.

“It is not possible to continue like this (…) The authorization to obtain the cremation must be issued in one or two days at the most,” he demanded.

In other cities in Italy, it is the civil registry office that directly grants authorizations within 24 to 48 hours.

Maurizio Tersini, 59, who runs the funeral home Le Sphinx, estimates that some 1,800 coffins are waiting in refrigerated warehouses in the capital to be cremated. “This causes us a lot of suffering, for families,” he acknowledged.

– The pain of family members -Lorella Pesaresi lost her husband in January, after contracting covid when she had to start chemotherapy. “It has been three months and my husband has not yet been cremated (…) It is not fair, first the covid and now that”, he lamented.

In addition to bureaucratic problems, Rome has a real congestion in cemeteries, something very frequent in the past and aggravated by the increase in cremation requests in recent years, which went from 5,820 in 2006 to more than 17,000 in 2019.

For this reason, the authorities approved the construction of new furnaces to increase capacity by 66%.

At the moment, funeral home owners are transporting corpses to other cities for cremation, further increasing costs and delays to the detriment of the families of the deceased.

This week, an Italian chose to express his pain with a message to his late mother on several billboards throughout Rome with the aim of denouncing the scarcity of cemeteries.

“Mom, forgive me for not being able to bury her yet,” says the huge 9-by-7-meter message installed by Oberdan Zuccaroli, who lost his 85-year-old mother on March 8 due to a heart attack.

The owner of a poster company said he would install another 250 outraged posters because his mother was not yet buried, as was his aunt, who died on January 9 from other causes besides the virus.

The municipal company that manages the Roman cemeteries (AMA) assured the press on Monday that it had to deal with a 30% increase in deaths, from October 2020 to March 2021.

According to official statistics, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 115,000 people in Italy since it spread in March 2020.