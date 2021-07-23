Hunger strike of 470 people in Brussels ends 60 days later

In Brussels, more than 470 people ended a hunger strike that lasted two months. The Belgian government said it cannot give in to blackmail and welcomed the good decision.

In the last two months more than 470 people have started a hunger strike in Brussels, Belgium.

This Wednesday, the Belgian government issued a statement hailing the end of the 60-day hunger strike, considering it to be the only good decision. Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said that “a government cannot give in to blackmail.”

Secretary of State Sammy Mahdi also stated, in statements to the Belgian press, that there is no “promise, whatever it may be” on the part of the government.

“The procedure remains as it was. But it has ensured that everyone is in good health”, he said.

The authorities’ refusal to resolve the situation of people living in Belgium for decades, weakened the coalition, with socialists and ecologists threatening to withdraw support from the government, writes the TSF.

“The gesture we made was the neutrality we created, trying to accompany and inform people. Can’t say more than that. But anyway, what’s important now is people’s health. That’s what worries me,” said Mahdi, who is in charge of migration and asylum.

Already regarding the King Philip’s speech, which seemed to have overlooked the issue, political analysts say there is a passage in which he will have addressed the issue of the hunger strike.

“To build our future, we have our wisdom and creativity. We also have the human values ​​of solidarity, generosity, empathy and courage. All the quality that we have built in the last months, in the last days, in the last hours. I am confident in our ability to recover”, said the monarch in his address to the National Day, which was celebrated this Wednesday.

The hunger strike carried out by almost half a thousand people followed a process started in the last two years, which aimed to legalize individuals who have been working for several years in Belgium, but a legal maneuver left them “no papers”.

“The problem is that the old regularization was not linked to work, but linked to the employer. Which means you have to stay with the boss for five years,” says Ahmed, a construction worker who has been in Belgium for 17 years.

“He exploits you because if you lose your boss, you lose your papers. You have no right to look for another job. If you lose your boss, you lose your job”, he explains. “What we want is the right to a job, without being subject to exploitation”.