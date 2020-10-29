Home World World Hurricane Zeta advances against the southeastern coast of the United States
World

Hurricane Zeta advances against the southeastern coast of the United States

By kenyan

28.out.2020 – Garbage is spotted in the streets during the passage of Hurricane Zeta in Arabi, Louisiana, in the United States Image: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images / AFP

Zeta hit the southern United States yesterday and became a Category 2 hurricane (on a scale of up to 5), with dangerous winds, big waves and heavy rains, while Louisiana residents were left without electricity.

The hurricane “moves quickly through Mississippi and Alabama, with dangerous waves, strong winds and heavy rain,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in the 6 am GMT bulletin.

The phenomenon lost some strength, with winds of up to 130 km / h during Wednesday night.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency.

The NHC has suspended a hurricane warning for New Orleans, Louisiana, which has been repeatedly affected by storms this year, but Governor John Bel Edwards has asked people to stay home.

New Orleans emergency responders warned of trees and power poles falling.

Edwards reported that the homes of nearly 500,000 people were without electricity.

Authorities asked residents to leave vulnerable areas or stock up on emergency supplies, food, water and medicines for at least three days.

A curfew was enacted in the most vulnerable areas of the coast.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, approved the state of emergency declaration for Louisiana on Tuesday night, which allows the release of federal funds.

Zeta hit Louisiana six days before the presidential election, but it is unlikely to affect the process, as early voting has already ended in the state.

New Orleans residents have prepared themselves with window screens and moving vehicles and boats to elevated areas. In some areas, sandbags have been piled up to prevent potential flooding.

This is the fifth major storm to hit Louisiana this year.

The New Orleans area is on permanent alert, but so far the worst effects have occurred in cities like Lake Charles, 320 kilometers to the west, near the Texas border.

This time, however, the authorities asked the population to follow the warnings due to the risk of dangerous winds and damage to the electricity grid.

Related news

World

India overcomes 8 million coronavirus cases

kenyan -
Archive - India, the second country most affected by the pandemic after the United States, surpassed the milestone...
Read more
World

In the final stretch of the campaign, Trump and Biden visit Florida

kenyan -
The Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, opponents in the 2020 presidential election Image: Morry Gash and Jim Watson...
Read more
World

One-month lockdown will not control covid-19, warns French Scientific Council

kenyan -
28.out.2020 - Customers of a cafe in Paris watch President Emmanuel Macron's announcement, which announced a month-long lockdown because of...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Magoha offered solution of school reopening after COVID-19 cases rising

News Alfred Kiura -
Dr. Loice Ombajo, the Head of the Infectious Disease Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) and an adviser to the Covid-19 Task Force...
Read more

Biden and Obama to campaign together for the first time on...

World kenyan -
RealClearPolitics surveys point Biden 7.1 points ahead of Trump nationwide Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images and Ricardo Arduengo /...
Read more

Angry BodaBoda riders threaten to set MPs car on fire

News Connie Mukenyi -
A section of angry Boda Boda riders in Kitale town, Trans Nzoia attempted to set ablaze a Toyota Prado which allegedly belongs to an...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke