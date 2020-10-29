Hurricane Zeta advances against the southeastern coast of the United States

28.out.2020 – Garbage is spotted in the streets during the passage of Hurricane Zeta in Arabi, Louisiana, in the United States Image: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images / AFP

Zeta hit the southern United States yesterday and became a Category 2 hurricane (on a scale of up to 5), with dangerous winds, big waves and heavy rains, while Louisiana residents were left without electricity.

The hurricane “moves quickly through Mississippi and Alabama, with dangerous waves, strong winds and heavy rain,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in the 6 am GMT bulletin.

The phenomenon lost some strength, with winds of up to 130 km / h during Wednesday night.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency.

The NHC has suspended a hurricane warning for New Orleans, Louisiana, which has been repeatedly affected by storms this year, but Governor John Bel Edwards has asked people to stay home.

New Orleans emergency responders warned of trees and power poles falling.

Edwards reported that the homes of nearly 500,000 people were without electricity.

Authorities asked residents to leave vulnerable areas or stock up on emergency supplies, food, water and medicines for at least three days.

A curfew was enacted in the most vulnerable areas of the coast.

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, approved the state of emergency declaration for Louisiana on Tuesday night, which allows the release of federal funds.

Zeta hit Louisiana six days before the presidential election, but it is unlikely to affect the process, as early voting has already ended in the state.

New Orleans residents have prepared themselves with window screens and moving vehicles and boats to elevated areas. In some areas, sandbags have been piled up to prevent potential flooding.

This is the fifth major storm to hit Louisiana this year.

The New Orleans area is on permanent alert, but so far the worst effects have occurred in cities like Lake Charles, 320 kilometers to the west, near the Texas border.

This time, however, the authorities asked the population to follow the warnings due to the risk of dangerous winds and damage to the electricity grid.