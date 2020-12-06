‘I believed I was my resurrected dead sister’

‘I had died, supposedly spent nine months in heaven and then returned here’, says Gail Image: Personal archive

Gail Gallant grew up believing it was the result of a miracle: she was the resurrection of her sister killed in a car accident, her mother had said.

It was not for nothing that the two had the same name.

“I had died, supposedly spent nine months in heaven and then returned here,” she says.

In an interview with the BBC’s Outlook program, Gail recounts the weight it had on her life – and how she was able to break free from her sister’s ghost.

In July 1955, the Gallant family was the victim of a tragic car accident in Canada.

On the way to relatives’ house, the car they were in was hit by a truck.

All members of the family were injured – and the youngest daughter, Gail, only five months old, would die a few weeks later in the hospital.

Maria Gallant was completely devastated by the loss of her daughter, and the doctor suggested that having another baby could ease her pain.

Before long, she was pregnant again.

A fervent Catholic, she was immediately convinced that pregnancy would be a way for God to answer her prayers and bring her daughter back.

When he gave birth to a baby girl, practically identical to the baby he had lost, he was sure it was a miracle.

“She didn’t want to have another child, she just wanted that baby back. (She believed) that Gail was literally in her belly, growing again,” says today’s writer Gail Gallant, who came into the world in a miraculously painless delivery.

“According to my mother, I was exactly the same weight, dark hair, the same face …”

Maria then decided to call her Gail, the same name as the daughter she had lost.

And at the age of four, Gail felt she was “reborn”.

“I think it was the first time that I understood that, according to my mother, my birth had been a miracle, that I had died, supposedly spent nine months in heaven and then returned here.”

Initially, Gail had no doubt that it was her sister’s resurrection – and was enthusiastic about the “miracle child” status.

“My first reaction was a kind of euphoria, pride, happiness. I had the feeling of being chosen, I felt incredibly lucky. Very special. And the most important person in my life (the mother) saw me like this.”

She says it created a special bond between the two: “I ended up with one of the most horrible things a person can go through … which is losing a child. My birth took that pain away for a while. I had two other sisters, but I knew it was the favorite, that it was special “, he recalls.

As a “miraculous child”, Gail felt predestined to do a greater good for humanity – and even thought that she would become a saint or a nun.

But that conviction did not last long: “I think (it started to lose strength) as I realized it was not perfect.”

“Somehow, I felt that I couldn’t live up to the expectations that I thought would be reasonable – for someone who had risen from the dead. There had to be some purpose in my life. And I didn’t feel up to it.”

Ghosts and hauntings

‘I feel much more normal and common now. It’s a huge relief ‘, says Gail Image: PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

All of this has become a huge source of anxiety and pressure for Gail.

“In bed at night, I was very worried … while other children are afraid of the boogeyman, of monsters under the bed, of ghosts … I was afraid that the Virgin Mary would appear in my room and ask me to convert the Russia from atheism to Catholicism. “

“It was the early 1960s (in the middle of the Cold War). Somehow, in my mind, that was probably mission number one,” he recalls.

Until, around 12 years old, she started to feel haunted by her sister: “I started to imagine the other Gail as a ghost, living under my bed. I imagined that she was my secret sister, living a parallel life, in a different dimension. She wanted to be under the bed, and only I knew she was there. “

“At that time, it was obvious that I had had a big break, and I was no longer the continuation of baby Gail.”

She said nothing to her mother, nor to the other sisters. In fact, the other Gail in the house hadn’t been talked about in a while.

The matter only came up again when the mother caught her kissing her boyfriend in the car.

“She was very strict, and was standing at the door waiting for me. The first thing that came out of her mouth was, ‘We thought you were going to be a nun.'”

“It was a terrible, terrible moment. It was as if I had ruined my life and the destiny that God gave me. I had ruined everything,” he says.

“Because of the weakness of the meat, I had sacrificed everything.”

At that moment, she says that her relationship with her mother was shaken.

“I felt like she didn’t love me the way she did before.”

Reincarnation

Gail then entered university, where he studied theology and philosophy of religion.

That was when she began to analyze the Bible and to question, for the first time, the “miracle” of her own birth.

“Somehow, I suddenly realized that the stories on which Christmas is based are supposed to be based on a kind of mythology. And they are probably not really real.”

A finding that was devastating to her: “Because if Jesus’ miraculous birth wasn’t really true, why should my story be?”

From then on, she saw the other Gail differently again – inspired by movies Hollywood horror film at the time, believed he had reincarnated.

“I started to think it was my sister’s reincarnation. I used that as an excuse for myself, so it took me so long to get a driver’s license. Because I was the reincarnation of a car accident victim.”

But, according to her, at that moment a huge weight came off her back.

“I felt that we were the same person in a way. But not in a miraculous, heavy way.”

And for a while, Gail was able to live with less guilt – engaged, married … Although she still desperately needed her mother’s approval.

“I went from feeling that I ‘had to be a nun or a saint’, to feeling that I needed to stand out academically. And that’s what happened. I became obsessed with my university grades and my academic performance.”

But for the first time in a long time since she was a child, she felt accepted by her mother.

“I felt that she was very proud of me,” he says.

Release

Until the moment when things started not going so well in your marriage and academic life.

“I was sitting at the kitchen table, and my mom finally said, ‘Maybe I made a mistake in calling you Gail’.”

“Seriously, it was like a blow to my head. I felt a visceral panic when she said that. Because all I could think about was that it hadn’t lived up to my name in any way. That it had disappointed her deeply. It was a nightmare.”

It was only later that Gail realized that was not quite what her mother meant.

Upon finding a note in a photo of her dead sister, she discovered that her middle name was different from hers – and realized that her mother saw her as an individual.

“I felt at that moment that I was being split in half. And it was an incredibly beautiful pain. I felt incredible. For the first time in my life, I felt that my mother saw me with her own identity. And in her head, at some point in her life. , thought of the other Gail as Gail Marie. “

“It was like we were Siamese twins, separated for the first time. We would be genuinely two independent people,” he adds.

“Suddenly, I felt like my mom loved me all along.”

The discovery took place the day after the mother’s death.

But Gail says that in the last years of her life, the two had the opportunity to reconcile:

“For the first time, I told her I loved her. For the first time, she said she loved me. The feeling of mutual acceptance was total. I went with her to all the chemotherapy sessions and became the daughter I always wanted to be. “

Today, she sees herself as a unique person – no longer as her sister’s resurrection or reincarnation. And she celebrates the opportunity to finally be able to just be herself.

“I would say that I am a superstitious atheist. My life is still full of superstitions,” says Gail, who is the author of supernatural stories.

But most of all, she discovered the freedom to be an “ordinary person”.

“I feel much more normal and common now,” he says.

“It’s a huge relief. Although, like all ordinary people out there, I wish I could do something special from time to time. But it doesn’t have that feeling of obligation.”

Gail Gallant wrote a memoir about her story called The Changeling (“Child changed”, in free translation).