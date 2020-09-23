Home World World Iceberg suddenly turns and almost smashes explorers at the North Pole; ...
World

Iceberg suddenly turns and almost smashes explorers at the North Pole; Look

By kenyan
Explorers almost crushed by Iceberg at North Pole Image: Playback / YouTube

Explorers Mike Horn and Fred Roux were startled while trying to climb an iceberg near the North Pole.

The moment was recorded on video. In the images, it is possible to see the ice block turning suddenly and knocking the pair into the freezing sea.

Luckily, Mike and Fred manage to escape at the last second and are not crushed by the iceberg.

According to the Daily Mail, the explorers were part of a team that sailed around Svalbard, archipelago in the Arctic Circle between mainland Norway and the North Pole, when the incident happened.

Mike later explained, in a video released on YouTube, that what happened is an example of what not to do in the Arctic. He further reiterated: even professionals make mistakes.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve had some accidents, but we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive,” he analyzed.

See below:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/lwDyrespV7s

Related news

World

US Embassy maintains dialogue with Republicans and Democrats, says Forster

kenyan -
Nestor Forster, who was approved by the Senate for the post of Brazilian ambassador to the USA Image:...
Read more
World

Man is operated on after swallowing toothbrush that fell in his throat

kenyan -
The man was discharged yesterday after a few days of recovery at the hospital Image: iStock ...
Read more
World

Almost an astronaut: the covid mask so modern that it costs R $ 1,000

kenyan -
MicroClimate Air Image: Reproduction An American company created a mask against the covid-19 that is so...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,778FansLike
3,543FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Plants ‘invade’ buildings in China and residents abandon property

World kenyan -
External view of the set of buildings Image: STR / AFP The "vegetated" buildings of a...
Read more

‘I am a coffin confessor’: Man is paid to reveal secrets...

World kenyan -
Bill Edgar goes to funerals to speak on behalf of the deceased and to confess what they didn't dare say...
Read more

Chinese hackers stole data in Spain about vaccine against covid-19, says...

World kenyan -
Syringe with vaccine; information is valuable in a moment of running for the immunizer Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO ...
Read more

Scientists find 100 million-year-old sperm in Myanmar

World kenyan -
They are the oldest sperm found to date Image: iStock An international team of paleontologists discovered...
Read more

40-meter stone pool from the Roman Empire discovered in Italy

World kenyan -
4th century BC stone pool discovered in Rome Image: Publicity / National Museum of Rome A 40-meter stone pool built in the era of the...
Read more

Russia seals new agreement to supply and test coronavirus vaccine in...

World kenyan -
Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine against the new coronavirus (covid-19) approved by the Russian authorities Image: The Russian Direct Investment...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke