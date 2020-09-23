Iceberg suddenly turns and almost smashes explorers at the North Pole; Look

Explorers almost crushed by Iceberg at North Pole Image: Playback / YouTube

Explorers Mike Horn and Fred Roux were startled while trying to climb an iceberg near the North Pole.

The moment was recorded on video. In the images, it is possible to see the ice block turning suddenly and knocking the pair into the freezing sea.

Luckily, Mike and Fred manage to escape at the last second and are not crushed by the iceberg.

According to the Daily Mail, the explorers were part of a team that sailed around Svalbard, archipelago in the Arctic Circle between mainland Norway and the North Pole, when the incident happened.

Mike later explained, in a video released on YouTube, that what happened is an example of what not to do in the Arctic. He further reiterated: even professionals make mistakes.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I’ve had some accidents, but we always try to make the right decision at the right time, to come home alive,” he analyzed.

See below:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/lwDyrespV7s