Icelandic receives double arm transplant in unprecedented surgery in France

Patient has been waiting for donor since 2017 Image: Reproduction / Instagram

A team from the Edouard Herriot hospital in Lyon, in southeastern France, performed a double arm transplant that is being presented as unprecedented in the world for its complexity. The patient is Icelandic Felix Gretarsson, waiting for a donor since 2017.

The operation took place on Wednesday (13), but was only released today. According to a statement from the hospital, the surgery lasted about 15 hours and required the mobilization of several medical teams from the public and private sectors. In total, about 50 people participated in the intervention, including surgeons, assistants, instrumentalists and nursing staff.

Icelandic Felix Gretarsson had been in the transplant line for ten years. He had both arms amputated after being electrocuted by a high voltage line in the polar circle in 1998. At the time, the electrician was 26 years old, newlywed and had a small child. He spent three months in a coma, underwent several surgical interventions, including a liver transplant.

After recovering, Gretarsson started searching the internet for information on upper limb transplantation. In 2007, he discovered the work of French professor Jean-Michel Dubernard, who became internationally known after performing the first successful hand transplant.

The Icelandic started to follow Professor Dubernard’s actions and met him when he was in the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, to attend a conference. The electrician phoned all hotels in the city until he found out where the doctor was staying. “I am the perfect candidate,” argued the electrician, “because I underwent a liver transplant and I continue treatment for organ rejection until the end of my life,” he said. Professor Dubernard accepted the challenge of performing a double transplant in the Icelandic in the future.

In 2011, the electrician decided to settle in Lyon. But it was years of waiting until I managed to make all the administrative, physical preparations and, above all, find a compatible donor for the surgery.

The double transplant ended on Wednesday, Gretarsson was transferred to the ICU. The medical report issued yesterday said his condition was stable. It will take several days of observation to be able to conclude whether this rare double arm transplant was successful.