“If you lose, you may have to leave the United States,” says Trump when criticizing Biden

Donald Trump during rally in Macon, Georgia Image: Carlos Barria / Reuters

The President of the United States and candidate for re-election, Donald Trump, suggested that he may leave the country if he loses the November election to his opponent Joe Biden.

In a speech in Macon, Georgia, Trump said the Democratic opponent was the “worst candidate in the history of the presidential election” and that he cannot imagine what his reaction will be if he loses the race.

“Can you imagine if I lose, what am I going to do? Am I going to say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics? I’m not going to feel so good, maybe I have to leave the country, I don’t know,” he said.

18 days before the presidential election, Trump yesterday held rallies in Florida and Georgia, two of the states where he won four years ago, but which could be won in November by Biden, according to opinion polls.

He has raised the tone in the attacks on Biden. “We are going to see a red wave (the color of Republicans) of unprecedented size,” he said. Trump during a rally in Ocala, Florida. “Joe Biden is a disaster and a corrupt politician,” he said, in an aggressive tone.

“Democrats have nothing but disdain for your values, and they want to convert the United States into a communist country,” he added.

Trump and Biden will have their last election debate next Thursday. Yesterday, they participated in events with voters broadcast on different TV networks. According to data from the company Nielsen, 14.1 million viewers followed the Biden program, against 13.5 million who preferred to watch Trump.

* With information from AFP agency