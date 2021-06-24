“I’m embarrassed”. First Capitol Invader to Tried Avoids Arrest

A federal judge on Wednesday handed the first sentence against one of the people accused of raiding the United States Capitol, but the defendant avoided the prison sentence after expressing her regret.

Aft, Anna Morgan-Lloyd, had reached an agreement with prosecutors before the hearing and admitted to having illegally entered the Congress building on January 6, when congressmen were onlyand prepared to certify the victory of Joe Biden about Donald Trump but US presidential elections.

“I was there to peacefully support President Trump and I’m embarrassed of what everything has turned into a wild display of violence“, stated the defendant at the hearing, by videoconference, in federal court in Washington.

The 49-year-old woman was among thousands of Trump supporters who believed in her unfounded allegations of electoral fraud. The former president urged his supporters to gather in front of the Capitol to prevent his opponent’s victory from being certified.

On January 6 of this year, a mob invaded the building, forcing the suspension of the legislative session. The riots that followed resulted in 5 dead.

Morgan-Lloyd said he was on Capitol Hill for only 10 minutes and that he did not commit any violent acts. “It was the most exciting day of my life“, wrote the defendant at the time on his Facebook profile.

However, after being arrested, Morgan-Lloyd cooperated with the authorities. According to your lawyer, apologized and “reconsidered many of his ideas”.

Taking into account the expressed repentance, they asked for the conviction of the defendant to three years probation, provided you do community service and pay $500 for damages.

Judge Royce Lamberth accepted the prosecution’s request and reiterated that the defendant’s conduct was a “serious crime.” The insurrection “was not an accident that turned violent“, said the magistrate.

Authorities have identified about 800 suspects participating in the robbery to the Capitol, in an episode that shook the United States. So far, around 500 people have been tracked down and prosecuted.