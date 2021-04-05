IMF extends debt relief to 28 poor countries

The International Monetary Fund announced, on Monday (5), the extension of the debt relief mechanism to 28 of the world’s poorest countries, started a year ago to allow them to better face the impact of the covid-19.

Debt service relief under the Disaster Relief and Containment Guarantee (FFACC) was initially launched in April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

At that time, it covered 25 countries over a six-month period. Last October, the device was extended to a total of 28 countries and was extended until April 13, 2021.

The IMF’s executive board approved on April 1 to extend this device to October 15, the Washington-based institution announced on Monday in a press release.

The FFACC Fund provides debt service relief in the form of subsidies to the poorest countries affected by natural or public health disasters.

“The debt relief provided by the FFACC aims to free up resources to meet exceptional balance of payments needs generated by a catastrophe, instead of having to allocate those resources to debt service,” according to the IMF.

In response to the pandemic, in March 2020, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva started an urgent fundraising effort with the goal of reaching $ 1 billion in donations to the FFACC Fund.

The IMF said on Monday that it has so far managed contributions of a total of $ 774 million, including from the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, China, Mexico, the Philippines, Sweden, Bulgaria, Luxembourg and Malta.

The vast majority of the 28 beneficiary countries are from Africa, although it also includes Haiti, Afghanistan, Solomon Islands, Nepal, Tajikistan and Yemen.

The FFACC Fund allowed in 2015 to help the three countries affected by Ebola (Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone). Its predecessor, the Debt Relief Trust Fund after a catastrophe, made it possible to eliminate the total debt of Haiti pending payment to the IMF after a devastating earthquake in 2010.