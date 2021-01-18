Immigration: Images show violent repression in Guatemala to migrants heading to the US

Guatemalan security forces clashed with the huge caravan trying to reach the US Image: Reuters

The Guatemalan army and police riot police used strong violence on Sunday (1/18) against members of a caravan of thousands of Central American migrants heading to the United States.

The group was made up of about 6,000 migrants, according to official figures, who left Honduras between Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, another 3,000 migrants entered Guatemala without complying with border procedures. With that, the total number of people that make up the caravan is about 9 thousand.

During Sunday’s incidents in an attempt to disperse the group in the city of Chiquimula, near the border between the two countries, several people were injured.

The Guatemalan government claims to have deported almost 1,000 people to Honduras in the past three days for illegally entering the country.

The Guatemalan Human Rights Attorney, Jordán Rodas Andrade, classified the actions of the security forces against migrants as “deplorable” and said that it is necessary to exercise “empathy and solidarity “.

Migrants say they were forced to flee the poverty, violence and devastation caused by two major hurricanes in November last year and want to reach the United States via Mexico.

#CrisisMigratoria | The Army and the PNC use paly and tear gases to retrace thousands of honduran de la #Migrant Caravan who seek to #EEUU.Video: MigraciónLea más: https://t.co/cXznNX5LgH pic.twitter.com/0TS7siW6K3 – Prensa Libre (@prensa_libre) January 17, 2021

‘There is no job in Honduras’

After illegally crossing the border point of Florido, on the border between Honduras and Guatemala, migrants began to gather on Saturday afternoon at a military post in Vado Hondo, in Chiquimula. There the authorities demanded documents and a negative test for covid-19, which generated conflicts that became more violent at night.

Authorities reported that about 6,000 people form the caravan Image: Reuters

On Sunday morning, the caravan tried to cross over the barricade of more than 3,000 police and soldiers, but was repelled, according to the Guatemalan immigration authority.

Video images shared by the Guatemalan government and reproduced by the local press show hundreds of migrants pressing against a wall of security forces soldiers.

“Several were injured, including migrants, military personnel and immigration officials,” said Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM), according to the Reuters news agency.

Migrants tried to break through the human wall formed by Guatemalan security forces Image: Reuters In the clashes there were blows of sticks and tear gas Image: Reuters The migrant caravan tries to reach the USA on foot Image: EPA

Authorities did not report the specific number of wounded but said they were coordinating work to care for the wounded.

“They have no heart, we are risking our lives,” Dixon Vázquez, 29, told AFP news agency, which asked Guatemalan authorities to let the group go on their journey.

“There is no work in Honduras,” he said.

The government of Mexico, which tightened controls on its southern border, praised Guatemala’s work for acting “firmly and responsibly” towards the contingents of migrants who “violated their sovereignty”, in a statement from their foreign ministry in Saturday night.

The number of components of the huge caravan this weekend is even greater than that organized in October 2018. At that time, 7,000 people managed to reach the border with the United States, according to United Nations data.

The first mobilization of migrants in 2021 comes just days before the inauguration of the elected President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Biden promised in his campaign a more humane approach to migration, in contrast to President Donald Trump’s harsh policies.

The first large caravan of 2021

Analysis of Marcos González Díaz, gives BBC World News at the Mexico and Central America

It was just a matter of days before Central America was once again the route for a new caravan of migrants who dreams of a better life in the USA.

In addition to the suffocating levels of poverty and violence in Honduras, they had to deal with hurricanes, which left many with virtually nothing.

Hondurans have already warned that migrating would be their only option. And the hope that the next US government will relax its immigration policy has encouraged thousands of Central Americans to join this new journey.

But to make your dream come true, you have to face a journey that is a real nightmare.

Not only for the dangers that the route already involves until reaching the USA, but also for alarming episodes like that of Chiquimula, where the Guatemalan army resorted to the use of force to stop a crowd and force it to enter the country “on a regular basis” .

The images show the desperation of thousands of people facing soldiers who are trying, with guns and tear gas, to enforce the current law and demand documentation and PCR tests that few of these migrants were able to afford.

Those who make it through will face another difficult barrier on their way: Mexico’s southern border, which the government has been protecting for days with hundreds of soldiers and members of the National Guard.

It remains to be seen how the immigration changes promised by President-elect Joe Biden will shape the future of those trying to migrate to the United States and their relationship with Mexico and Central America, after a Donald Trump government characterized by threats to those countries precisely because of caravans like that.