Immunization of Americans ‘will take time’, says White House adviser

The immunization of Americans against Covid-19 “will take time”, even for the 100 million Americans who suffer from some important comorbidity, “said the coordinator of the fight against the disease at the White House on Thursday.

“It will take weeks, including months, for the most vulnerable to be immunized,” Deborah Birx told AFP and AP journalists, after a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir.

The counselor did not say whether she will continue to work with President-elect Joe Biden when he takes office, and stressed the need to continue to abide by the rules to limit the spread of the virus: “We know how to change the course of this pandemic. We saw how Europe has resorted to clear methods of limitation. They are in place in some states, but not enough in others. “

The United States has recorded more than 276,000 deaths by Covid-19 since March, according to Johns Hopkins University.

