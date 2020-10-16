In a campaign, Trump implies that he fears losing election to Biden

The President of the United States hinted at the fear of losing the White House dispute against Democrat Joe Biden Image: Playback / Twitter

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, hinted yesterday, during a campaign act in North Carolina, the fear of losing the White House race against Democrat Joe Biden in the November 3 elections, by declaring, for the second time in a week, that he would be ” ashamed “if that happened.

Trump, who started a three-day electoral tour in Greenville yesterday, during which he will pass through six key states, acknowledged that he feels a lot of “pressure” to win, at a time when the polls give Biden an advantage of around 10 percentage points nationwide.

“How is it possible to lose to a guy like that?” Trump during the rally in Greenville, after describing his rival as the “worst candidate” for the presidency in the country’s history.

“If I lose, I will be under much greater pressure. I wish he were good, so the pressure would be less,” added the Republican, who, eager to meet his voters after recovering from Covid-19, will participate until the next Saturday, other events in Florida and Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin.

This Tuesday, during an act in Pennsylvania, Trump he also mocked the idea of ​​losing to Biden, and promised that he would “never again” step into that state again if that happened.

According to the newspaper “The New York Times”, the president also had private conversations with some of his allies, in which he would have confessed that he is afraid of losing, especially to Biden, who is a candidate who Trump Don `t respect.

According to the polls, the prospects for the Republican are poor, as he appears behind Biden in the three states that gave him the victory in 2016 – Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin – and drew with the Democrat in other territories that he had easily achieved four years ago. like Ohio and Arizona.

Even so, the head of state on Thursday downplayed the polls showing he is in second place, and said he had an advantage “wherever people are smart”.

Hours before starring in a meeting with voters, organized by the broadcaster “NBC News”, Trump attacked the television channel.

“They set a trap for us tonight. If you want to have some fun, you can watch,” said the president during the rally in Greenvile.

Trump assured that “NBC” is “the worst” and used the word “charming” to refer sarcastically to host Savannah Guthrie.

He also insisted that he only accepted the station’s invitation because he wanted to know if he would be treated the same way as Biden, who also participated in a similar NBC event.

“(When they called me) I thought, what the hell? They’re offering us a free hour on television,” he said. Trump.

“NBC” received criticism for showing the act of Trump At the same time, a meeting with voters starring Biden on the “ABC” network was aired, but he defended himself by saying that he is trying to be “fair” and give the two candidates the same opportunity.

The second debate between Trump and Biden was scheduled for yesterday, but ended up being canceled after the president virtually refused to participate, a condition imposed by the organizers after the agent was diagnosed with covid-19.