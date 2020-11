Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris in the US during a campaign event for the election of Joe Biden yesterday in Pennsylvania Image: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

In 1st speech since Democrat Joe Biden’s victory against President Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris said the country’s democracy was in the balance: “You have guaranteed a new day for the United States.”

“Before he died, John Louis wrote that democracy is an act,” began Kamala. “Protecting our democracy is difficult, but there is joy in progress. We have the power to fight for a better future and our democracy was in the balance. You have guaranteed a new day for the United States.”