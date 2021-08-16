In England, vaccinated people no longer need to be isolated after contact with a positive case

In England, people who are fully vaccinated against covid-19 no longer need to be in isolation if they come into contact with a positive case. The measure takes effect this Monday.

People who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 in England will no longer be legally obliged to go into isolation after contact with a positive case. The measure takes effect from this Monday, writes the The Guardian.

So, instead of isolating themselves, people will be contacted by the British National Health Service and advised to undergo a PCR test. If they don’t have symptoms, they don’t need to be isolated while waiting for the result.

Only those vaccinated with a positive PCR test must be isolated for 10 days, regardless of the vaccination status. If the test is negative, they can continue their lives normally.

The British daily adds that the under 18 years old and who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons they will also be able to avoid prophylactic isolation if the test is negative.

Last week, Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid said the British Government was able to move forward with this decision because “obtaining two doses of a vaccine gave us an advantage and allowed us to safely regain lost freedoms.”

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, will have been pressured to bring the date of this new measure forward, but the minister said that the timetable had already been decided and that there was no possibility of change.

In July, the country found itself in the throes of a “pingdemic“: the application of the British National Health Service sent alerts – “pings” – whenever there was direct contact with a positive case, requiring self-isolation.

Due to this measure, several workers were affected, leading many businesses to close their doors or start a sudden search for staff.