In fight with Macron, Turkey calls for boycott of French products

02.de.2018 – President of Turkey, Tayyip Erdogan Image: Jorge Adorno / Reuters

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again attacked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron today and called on Islamic nations to “no longer buy French products”.

“European policymakers must stop Macron’s hate campaign. In Europe, Muslims are suffering a lynching campaign similar to that of Jews before World War II,” said Erdogan, complaining that “Islamophobia” is like a “plague. in European countries “.

“I appeal to the chancellor [Angela] Merkel. If you have freedom of religion, how come there were almost 100 attacks on mosques? You are the true fascists, you are the heirs of the Nazis “, he accused.

The revolt in Turkey, as well as in other countries that have Islamic governments, came after a speech by Macron in which the president defended freedom of expression – in a reference that these politicians understood as a release of comics that “attack” Islamists, as in the case of the satirical newspaper “Charlie Hebdo”.

The French president’s speech came on account of a tribute to history professor Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamist on October 16, after having discussed in the classroom themes related to freedom of expression and showing cartoons that ridiculed Muhammad.

However, European leaders responded to Erdogan’s accusations and supported the head of the Elysee Palace.

“The words are defamatory and absolutely unacceptable,” said Merkel’s spokesman, Steffen Seibert, in his daily press conference with journalists.

“The European Union set a framework and an end, in December, for the reflection and evaluation of Turkey’s actions, before announcing a conclusion. In this round of work, the positive road of dialogue is also foreseen and, at the moment , that remains the route even with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments on Emmanuel Macron, linked to the Muhammad vignettes, “said European External Action Service spokesman Peter Sano.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer, “one thing is the immediate reaction of support” to Macron, and another thing is “long-term reflection”.

Currency plummets

In addition to the fight with Macron, which has been going on for some months, Erdogan has caused other sources of conflict with members of the European Union, as in the case of the dispute over the extraction of fossil fuels in the Eastern Mediterranean with Greece and Cyprus, and also with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Due to constant tensions, the Turkish lira – the country’s official currency – broke a negative record on Monday. The currency surpassed 8 Turkish lira by $ 1 and also reached 9.5 Turkish lira per euro. Still, according to experts, the drop also takes into account the decision of the Central Bank to keep interest rates invariant.

