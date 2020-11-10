Home World World In full pandemic, Supreme Court evaluates Obama-era health program
World

In full pandemic, Supreme Court evaluates Obama-era health program

By kenyan
Amy Coney Barrett, United States Supreme Court judge, and the President of the United States Donald Trump Image: Getty Images

The government of the president Donald Trump takes to the United States Supreme Court, this Tuesday (10), a last attempt to demolish the health care program “Obamacare”, which could cancel the medical insurance of millions of people in a pandemic.

The high court will hear the Executive’s arguments about the constitutionality of the ACA (Affordable Care Act), passed in 2010 and with which then President Barack Obama’s government tried to extend medical insurance to people who were unable to pay.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump it tried to destroy the ACA: first, ending one of its main provisions and, later, trying to annul the law completely, supporting a demand in this regard from Texas and several states led by Republicans.

After courts and appeals courts supported the Texas demand, an appeal sent the case earlier this year to the nine Supreme Court judges in California and other states that support the ACA.

20 million may lose insurance

Since 2017, Trump appointed three conservative judges to the Supreme Court, which may be enough to revoke the ACA. But the eventual triumph could be a “Pirro victory”.

More than 20 million Americans are insured under the law, including poor adults who have access to the Medicare program, which is normally only open to retired people over 65; young people aged 26 or younger, covered by ACA through their parents’ insurance; and people whose pre-existing medical conditions have led to the refusal of a commercial health plan.

If the law is annulled, the decision will be taken at a time when the United States overcomes 10 million cases of covid-19 and remains by far the country most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms.

Trump has not yet presented alternatives to provide coverage for people who would lose insurance if ACA is suppressed.

“Obamacare will be replaced by a MUCH better and MUCH cheaper alternative if it is canceled at the Supreme Court,” the president tweeted in September.

Focus on Barrett

Tuesday’s hearing will take place a week after the elections in which Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden.

Biden was Obama’s vice president when the ACA passed and promised to improve the law.

Although the program has proved popular, it is at risk for technical legal reasons in a Supreme Court that has drastically turned to the right since Trump came to power.

In 2012, the Court approved, by 5 votes to 4, the constitutionality of the law. Supreme Court President John Roberts, a moderate conservative, sided with the four liberals to decide the case.

Since then, however, Trump appointed three new magistrates, all conservative, who now number six out of a total of nine members of the court. Even without Roberts’ vote, they would win by five to four.

All eyes will be on the new member of the Court, Amy Coney Barrett, who had the approval process accelerated in October by Trump to count on your presence in eventual electoral disputes and in the ACA case.

While still a law professor in 2012, Barrett criticized Roberts’ defense of the law.

In October, Democrats questioned her intensely during Senate confirmation hearings about her view of the program and the hopes that Trump deposited in it.

“I am not hostile to ACA,” he said. “I made no promises to anyone. I have no agenda,” he added.

Regardless of what is decided by the court, the decision will probably not be known until next year, possibly after Trump step down and Biden to take over as president on January 20.

