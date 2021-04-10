In internal document, UN demands government for death and detention of activists

UN rapporteurs demand answers from the Jair Bolsonaro government for deaths and detention of activists related to the Pau D’Arco massacre. In a letter of February 2021, the UN rapporteur on the plight of activists, Mary Lawlor, the rapporteur on the environment, David Boyd, and the rapporteur on summary executions, Agnes Callamard, warn that cases recorded in Pará are symptoms of the insecurity that face human rights defenders in the country.

The center of the complaint concerns rural worker Fernando dos Santos Araújo, who was killed in Pará in early 2021. He was a survivor of the Pau D’Arco massacre, which took place in 2017 and killed ten peasants during a police operation. Araújo was shot dead in the back of the head in the plot he owned near the site where the massacre took place in 2017.

One of the main witnesses to the police action that resulted in the death of rural workers, Araújo was being threatened. He even entered the witness protection program.

The slaughter resulted in an investigation against 16 civilian and military police. But they were released and continue to pursue activities, pending trial.

UN rapporteurs are now asking for explanations. In the case of Araújo, the letter points out how the death, on January 26, was preceded by warnings by the victim of a “wave of death threats” against him.

“The human rights defender has chosen not to report these threats to the authorities for fear of retaliation,” the letter explained.

“We want to express our most extreme concern about the murder of Araújo, which we strongly fear was carried out in retaliation for his role in seeking justice for the murders that took place in Pau D’Arco in 2017, and which would indicate an environment of grave insecurity for the defense of human rights in Brazil “, they point out.

Detention

Another UN charge refers to the arrest of the victims’ lawyer and the settlement where the slaughter took place, José Vargas Júnior. Officially, his arrest occurred for being accused of involvement in the homicide of Cícero José Rodrigues de Sousa, president of an epilepsy association and then candidate for councilor in Redenção (PA).

The prosecution found conversations on the attorney’s cell phone and used the operation to confiscate cell phones and computers. Vargas’ defense alleges that the maneuver was a way of gaining access to documents relating to the slaughter witnesses, something the police deny.

According to Vargas’ lawyers, what exists are jokes on his cell phone about the death of the candidate for councilor.

“We express serious concerns about Mr. Vargas’s alleged arbitrary arrest and detention, which we fear may also be directly related to his defense of human rights on behalf of marginalized communities in the State of Pará and, in particular, of the survivors of the Pau massacre D’Arco “, says the UN letter.

“We also express our concern about the supposed circulation of information related to the investigation involving Mr. Vargas in the public sphere, which may represent an additional attempt to undermine his character, and to delegitimize his human rights work and the search for justice and responsibility in the case. Pau D’Arco in a broader way “, they warn.

According to the UN, since Vargas’ arrest, information about what was on his cell phone and computer has circulated through groups of messages and in the local press, expanding the campaign against the defender.

In the letter, the rapporteurs ask the government to provide information on the allegations and whether investigations are being conducted on the death of the activist and on the detention.

The document also asks the government to explain the legal basis for Vargas’ arrest and the confiscation of his cell phone and computers. “If they were not returned, explain why,” he said.

The rapporteurs still ask the authorities to clarify what stage the investigation on the massacre in Pau D’Arco in 2017 is at. In addition, the UN wants to know what the government has been doing to protect human rights defenders.