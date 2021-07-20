In just over 10 minutes, Jeff Bezos went to Space and back

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, spent 11 minutes of his Tuesday watching the curvature of space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

It was “the best day ever” for Jeff Bezos. The richest man in the world went to Space this Tuesday, aboard the New Shepard rocket of his company Blue Origin.

The rocket took off from a platform in the Texas desert, in the United States, at 2:13 pm (mainland Portugal), with a delay of 13 minutes compared to the expected time due to last minute technical revisions.

Three minutes after take-off, the capsule broke free of the rocket and crossed the Karman line, the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

According to the The Guardian, the suborbital flight only lasted 11 minutes but set several records for Blue Origin, including the oldest and youngest humans to fly into Space.

Wally Funk, 82, fulfilled her dream of going to space after being rejected in the 1960s for the astronaut program because she was a woman.

Oliver Daemen, only 18 years old, has been fascinated by Space, Moon and rockets since he was 4 and has a private pilot’s license. The father, a multimillionaire, gave him his place on the trip after another candidate withdrew..

“it was the best day ever“, said Bezos after leaving the capsule, adding that he felt “incredibly good” and that his colleagues were “a very happy crew”.

Blue Origin’s first manned flight took place on the day they complete 52 years about the arrival of the Americans, and the first two humans, on the surface of the Moon.