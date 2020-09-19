In Lisbon, campaign of trans immigrants raises funds to rent a house and avoid eviction

The fundraising campaign began in August 2020, through Gofundme, a fundraising platform. The goal was to get enough money to pay the security deposit and the first months of renting a property – “Casa T”.
By the end of the first half of September, the campaign called “Casa T” had managed to mobilize just over 100 donors and raise almost? 3.4 thousand. The goal is to reach? 3.5 thousand, which corresponds to approximately R $ 22 thousand. In addition to the security deposit, the money will be enough to pay three months’ rent.
Thanks to donations made so far, it was finally possible to rent a three bedroom property. Currently seven trans people live in Casa T – one from Guinea-Bissau and six from Brazil. For those who reside, the new home is a safe place, “where I can sleep, I can have my healthy food, and [onde] I will also be treated well within my pronoun, within my trans singularity “, emphasizes Áquilla Correia, resident and one of the creators of the campaign.
Call for help
According to Áquilla, if it weren’t for the donations, everything would be more difficult. “We don’t have the money to pay a rent, precisely because we don’t have a job. And we don’t have a job because the selection processes, they are extremely transphobic, racist and xenophobic.”
Master in Theater at the Escola Superior de Teatro e Cinema of the Polytechnic Institute of Lisbon, Áquilla explains that the campaign is a distress call “even for companies, for the State, to think about a much more open selection process, that can contemplate the being for its potential, for its path “, he points out.
Evictions
The idea of carrying out the campaign was motivated by the large amount of evictions, mainly during the quarantine. “We had six manas that were evicted brutally, under police interference. We first looked for local associations, which put the acronym T there, and we did not have a return from these local associations, because they are also not prepared for shelter us. “
Áquila Correia was born in the city of Minaçu in Goiás. Having lived in Lisbon for three years, she recalls that she has undergone several evictions since arriving in the Portuguese capital. “Very few evictions were for financial reasons. Most of my evictions, they arise from transphobia.”
Being in Lisbon, “while transvestige? Nere, black and immigrant corps is a lonely row, but, at the same time, we will find pairs” – trans people or, as Áquilla prefers, transvestites? Neres. The term, he explains, was adopted “to include the words transvestites, transsexuals, transgender and non-binary”.
Casa T looking to the future
Aware that fundraising was a measure taken to give a quick answer to the housing problem, Áquilla Correia says that, from now on, a set of sustainable actions is necessary.
“It is very important for us to build autonomy outside of prostitution. So, having a physical space, this autonomy is much easier. Like, for example, we are doing affective kitchen work; we are going to sell food outside.”
In order to accommodate a greater number of transvestigeneres, future projects also include transforming Casa T into a Non-Governmental Organization and making the idea occupy other properties. Áquila says that the House is already partnering with international associations, which work to welcome trans people, in addition to contacts with the local authority and companies.
“It is hoped that we will be able to formalize the NGO and that these partner companies, which are already starting to contact us, will really be able to offer continued support to the house.”
With open doors
According to Áquilla, as a resident gains financial autonomy and moves to her own space, new people will be able to live at Casa T in Lisbon. Although the Casa prioritizes the reception of trans immigrants, it is also open to Portuguese people “because these corpses they may also be in a situation of social risk “, he explains.
Finally, a record: “We unite for this”, recalls Áquilla, “to say ‘Look, we are people who need, who have needs, as well as others. Except that, contrary to what the legislation requires, we are forgotten ‘. “