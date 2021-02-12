In Myanmar, young men challenge soldiers in protests with costumes and posters in English

Protesters protest against military coup in Myanmar Image: REUTERS / Stringer

A week ago, the streets of Myanmar were the scene of protests against the military coup that took power on February 1 and led civil leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison. Defying the authorities, who banned meetings of more than five people, Burmese youth do not consider backing down. What is at stake is your freedom.

The strategy is to attract the attention of the international community. For that, posters in English, costumes and the symbol taken from the American blockbuster “The Hunger Games” with three raised fingers that clearly tell a globalized world that they will resist.

At 23, student Lucas has been demonstrating every day, which doesn’t mean he’s not afraid. “They can come to our house at night to arrest us, and we are just as scared, afraid of being arrested or worse,” he says. He remembers the case of the young woman Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 19, shot in the head during a demonstration in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw. “It could be anyone, it could be me, it could be my friend”, he comments.

Despite fear, like many Burmese, Lucas makes a point of speaking out against the army’s coup and the regime the military wants to establish.

“This is not what we want,” he said. “We don’t want to live in fear. It is a matter of life and death. If we lose, we will live under a new military regime, we will live in fear and have no future. If we win, we will get rid of the military once and for all and have a better future. . “

Connected generation seeks worldwide attention

A better future is one of the reasons why young people are taking to the country. And, to make sure they are seen and become a topic on social media, they don’t hesitate to wear princess dresses and Spider-Man costumes. It is a generation connected to the internet.

“We saw this in demonstrations in Thailand and Hong Kong to get the attention of the international media,” says Tom, a 21-year-old student. “For the young generation connected to the world, this three-finger gesture is a symbol of resistance against the military coup”, he explains.

These young people show great creativity at each protest, especially with witty gestures.

“It is well known that traditional protests receive less attention,” explains comic book author Frédéric Debomy. “When you see a couple with a woman in a wedding dress displaying a sign on the front of her white dress: ‘Our marriage can wait, but not democracy’, things like that catch the eye and are relayed a lot on the web.”

Inspired by movies Americans, like those in the Marvel franchise, are young people who grew up in Myanmar at a time when access to culture, especially Western culture, was allowed, as well as social media.

“There is a real desire to show that they are part of a globalized culture,” says Chloé Baills, a doctoral student in political sociology in Paris. “They refuse to return to a dark age of the closed dictatorship of the rest of the world, as has been the case in the country in the past.”

Frédéric Debomy asserts that “there is an awareness that the world is watching and that the world must continue watching”, since everything is written in large part in English. “There is a very remarkable inventiveness on the side of pop culture, which is very intelligent”, considers the writer and screenwriter.

Thirst for freedom

Intelligent, bold and “impertinent”, says anthropologist and research professor Alexandra de Mersan. “These are people who grew up, who built themselves as adults in a country where they had the opportunity to express themselves without fear. They are less obedient and are provocative.”

For the researcher, the references are more numerous in comparison with previous generations that have not benefited from such openness to the world. “This movement of civil disobedience – there is no expression in Burmese for ‘civil disobedience’ – they are making it up, they have been fed with information from elsewhere. And they have references that go beyond Myanmar. This idea of ​​civil disobedience is new. “

However, the fear of violent repression is ubiquitous. That’s why “they change their strategy as the movement progresses,” according to Chloé Baills. They invade the public space sitting on the floor, dressed, sitting on sofas, or in inflatable pools on the floor.

“They organize picnics in the parks, making anti-coup, anti-dictatorship signs. It is another way of occupying the public space. It is very interesting and very creative, and it is part of a desire to continue to manifest, in a different and avoiding being the target of violence by the military. “

Anger is palpable in young people. Their need for freedom and above all for democracy gives them the strength to continue their protest.

“I’m a little scared, but I think it is our duty. It is time to give everything we have. Because if we don’t go to the streets, they will never leave power”, concludes Lucas.