In partial results, Plebiscite in Chile has 77% of votes in favor of the new Constitution

18.out.2020 – Protesters protest at Praça Itália, in Santiago, on the first anniversary of the protests for greater social equality in Chile Image: EFE / Alberto Valdés

The Electoral Service released the first partial results, with 11.28% of the votes counted. The “I Approve” option accounts for 77.26% of the votes, while the “Reject” option, against the amendment to the Constitution, has 22.74%.