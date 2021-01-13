In rare joint message, top US military commanders condemn invasion of the Capitol

Pro-Trump protesters contained with gas bombs when invading the US Congress Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Armed Forces Joint Chiefs of Staff, the unified leadership of all US military forces commanders, issued a rare message to troops on Tuesday saying last week’s violent riots were against the law and represented an assault on the American constitutional process.

The joint message broke nearly a week of silence from military leaders after the attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, in which lawmakers were forced to hide and five people died.

While a number of members of Trump’s cabinet, including Secretary of Defense Chris Miller, condemned the invasion, the U.S. Chief General, Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, has been silent until now.

“The violent revolt in Washington on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the US Congress, the Capitol building and our constitutional process,” said the seven generals and an admiral in an internal memo addressed to the troops, adding that military forces remained committed to the protection and defense of the Constitution.

“The rights to freedom of expression and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” says the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Military leaders said President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20 and become his new commander.

“Any act to interrupt the constitutional process is not just against our traditions, values ​​and oaths; it is against the law.”

US officials said Milley had not commented on last week’s events because he wanted to stay out of politics.

The silence contrasts sharply with what happened in June, when Milley walked alongside Trump to a church after police forces supported by National Guard troops used rubber bullets and tear gas against peaceful protesters to liberate the area.

Some military personnel expressed particular fears that leaders did not offer directions after the attack on American democracy on Wednesday.

There is also a renewed focus on extremism within US military forces after the invasion of the Capitol, since a large proportion of its members are white men.

The Army informed Reuters on Tuesday that it was working with the FBI to see if any of the Capitol invaders were military and with the Secret Service to determine if any of the 10,000 National Guard soldiers who will secure Biden’s possession need additional screening.