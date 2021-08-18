In the UK, cats are dying from a rare disease. It could be the fault of the feed

Pancytopenia is a condition in which the number of white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets rapidly decreases, causing serious illness.

Many domestic cats are dying in the UK due to a disease – pancytopenia – thought to be related to food. According to Royal Veterinary College (RVC), there are already 555 registered cases, of which at least 66% were fatal.

“These data represent only a percentage of cases, since many cats may not be taken to a veterinary clinic and/or investigated by a veterinarian”, safeguards the RVC, estimating that the number of deaths is higher.

Pancytopenia is a condition in which the number of white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets rapidly decreases, causing serious illness. “The lack of platelets leads to clotting problems and, in the cases described, some kittens have severe bleeding. And they can have internal hemorrhages too”, explained the veterinarian Patrícia Pimenta to Público.

For now, the only common factor is the feed. Are concerned some lots of brands Applaws, AVA and Saintsbury’s, feed produced by Fold Hill Foods. In June, some batches were taken off the market by the manufacturer, leading to an investigation by RVC and the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

So far, the cause of the wave of cat deaths in the UK has not been revealed, as it is not yet confirmed that the cases originate from the feeds in question – although this is the only common denominator.

The RVC explains that it is possible that the disease is caused by mycotoxins, toxic components naturally produced by fungi. “Mycotoxins are a contaminant, not an ingredient in the diet, and must be eliminated during processing,” explained the veterinarian in the diary.

“They appear unexpectedly, like any fungus, and they can grow in any medium.” In addition, “it is believed that they may be related to lack of quality control“.

Of the three brands that allegedly triggered the cases, the Applaws it is the one with the largest European export.

To the public, Patrícia Pimenta confirmed that lots are being sold in Portugal: “My cats in Portugal were eating one of Applaws’ affected batches.”

The veterinarian will have bought the feed through a distributor and the distributor will not have given her any warning about the situation, so, when consulting the batch list, she realized that the feed she had purchased was included and therefore could not be given to the animals .

The Order of Veterinary Doctors (OMV) recommends the same attitude and clarifies that some of these brands “can get there [ao mercado português], especially through online channels”.