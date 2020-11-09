In veiled criticisms against Trump, WHO attacks nationalism and celebrates Biden

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a press conference in Geneva

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, uses his opening speech at the World Health Assembly to launch a tough attack against “nationalist and isolationist” governments and celebrates Joe Biden’s victory in the USA.

In the past few months, Donald Trump left WHO, withdrew money from the organization and made a point of undermining its credibility. Although Europeans have criticisms of WHO’s role in the pandemic, the option of Berlin and Paris was to strengthen the agency, not to empty it.

For Tedros, the international community needs to recover its “sense of common purpose”. “And in that sense, we congratulate Joe Biden on his election and look forward to working together,” he said on Monday.

“We need to go back to imagining leadership, trust, to end the pandemic and deal with global crises,” he said. “The time has come to heal the wounds of international geopolitical divisions and forge new international cooperation,” he defended. “The world has reached a crossroads and the rule of the game is cooperation,” he insisted.

Without making any direct reference to Donald Trump, the WHO chief has criticized his behavior. “Mistaken nationalism and isolationism affect the world’s ability to deal with the international crisis,” he warned, pointing to examples of agreements that have been undermined in recent years. One of them, the Paris Agreement on climate change.

“We urgently need a vaccine to stop the pandemic. But it does not solve the lack of investments and the flaws in the international system. There is no vaccine for inequality, hunger, poverty or climate change,” he said. To answer these problems, he points out that there is only the way of cooperation.

Joe Biden’s team has already circulated an ambitious plan to lead what would be a broad response to the pandemic around the world. The goal: “ally the world to confront the crisis, while laying a foundation for the future”.

In other words, to overcome immediate political differences and create conditions so that a new pandemic does not take the world by surprise, even with more money for WHO.

The project is seen within the agency as a critical rescue, just at a time when the pandemic is regaining strength and threatens to bring the global economy back to its knees. “Finally, we will have a global plan against the virus”, celebrates one of the main WHO operators in the pandemic, on condition of anonymity.

Biden’s action is not just for international solidarity. The perception is that the American leadership can only be rebuilt in the world if the country re-engages in global issues.

Aid to the poorest countries

In Biden’s plan, there is an explicit chapter on the need for the pandemic to be addressed everywhere on the planet, with special help for the poorest countries. The action had been requested by international entities for many months, without a clear answer from the richer governments.

In the US President-elect’s strategy, it is clear that the concept of expanding aid beyond American borders serves precisely to protect the country.

The goal, therefore, is to call on major American agencies and even the State Department to “mobilize an international response that helps vulnerable nations to detect, treat and minimize the spread of covid-19”. This includes sending American missions to these countries.

One focus is to give American diplomacy a central role again in “global outbreak decisions”. “Staying on the sidelines or pushing (the crisis) to other nations ends up making us less safe and protected”, points out a document obtained by the column.

Creation of a new global body

Biden’s plan also calls for the “immediate creation” of a Global Emergency Council to harmonize the response to the crisis. The council would be led by the US, G7 partners and other groups to provide “support for WHO”. The goal is to “ensure a coordinated response in health and the world economy, especially with respect to vulnerable countries”.

The group would involve experts from WHO, disease control centers in Africa and other regions of the world, as well as international financial institutions, companies and NGOs. One of his proposals is that such a body should be activated whenever WHO declares a global health emergency. Since 2009, this is the fifth declared emergency in the world.

More money for WHO

In the Biden plan, there is no doubt that the American government would again pay its contributions to WHO. Among the proposals, his team argues that “WHO has full resources, especially its Emergency Contingency Fund”.

Its program advocates that the United States “re-embrace international involvement, including prioritizing sustained financing for global health security – above and beyond emergency appropriations – to strengthen the joint permanent capacity for biological surveillance and response to health emergencies.”

UN involvement is also suggested and Biden will ask for the creation of a kind of Permanent Facilitator within the Office of the United Nations Secretary-General for Response to Biological Events. The objective would be to “facilitate crisis coordination between health, security and humanitarian organizations”.