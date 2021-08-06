In Venezuela, there is a couple who help injured sloths to return to nature

Haydée and Juan Carlos Rodriguez are a Venezuelan couple who started helping sloths about a year ago — and have saved more than 40.

In 2020, Haydée and Juan Carlos Rodriguez found a sloth on a road in San Antonio de Los Altos, Venezuela, who had climbed onto an electricity line — and apparently suffered a electric shock.

The animal had lost the claws of three of its legs due to the burns and a wildlife specialist warned the couple that the sloth would probably not survive and that they should leave it for dead.

Although the animal—whom they named chuwie, in honor of Chewbacca, from the Star Wars — has lost two hind limbs and the claws of his left arm, not only survived but served as an inspiration to the couple.

Now Haydée and Juan Carlos Rodriguez have the first rescue center and rehabilitation of sloths in Venezuela.

“Our aim is to give injured sloths a second chance at life in the wild,” said Haydée, a 36-year-old marketing specialist, in remarks to the British newspaper The Guardian.

“We hope to make people more aware of what they should do if they see sloths [feridas], and contribute to our country’s learning about this species, which it’s so enigmatic and little studied”, he added.

Although neither of them is a veterinarian, the couple learned to provide basic care and, since they were raised, the Chuwie the Gentleman Rescue Center has rehabilitated more than 40 sloths and returned them to nature.

Chuwie’s injuries meant that he was unable to return to living in the wild, so he still lives with the Rodriguez, surrounded by a verdant forest that serves as a natural habitat for sloths.

The other sloths return to nature as soon as they are cured and receive numbers instead of names, because the couple doesn’t want people to get used to.

On July 30, Haydée and Juan Carlos saw sloth 43 — a female neighbors found in a building parking lot — return to its natural habitat after treating an eye injury and respiratory infection.