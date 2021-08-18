In Vermont, “Suicide Squirrels” Are Throwing Under Cars

In Vermont, USA, squirrels are jumping under automobiles. The cause is global warming, which is causing an increase in the population of these rodents.

“There is no other way to put it: I killed dozens of squirrels this summer. Maybe hundreds.” This is how Kevin Cullen starts an article published in The Boston Globe, in which he unburdens himself about the tragedy he has been living lately.

“I love animals, and I would never hurt one on purpose.” But regardless, it assumes: “I am, technically speaking, a serial killer of squirrels“.

The journalist recently noticed that many “chipmunks” – a species of rodent close to the squirrel – had died on a road he used to travel to get to Vermont. Intrigued by the situation, Cullen wanted to solve the mystery of the “suicide squirrels”, as many of them threw themselves under the wheels of his Crosstrek.

“Last week, one of those careless rodents stopped in the middle of the road and looked right at me with his adorable brown eyes as I walked over him. To add insult to injury, the driver behind me slapped him with his pickup“, said.

In the article, Kevin Cullen says that there were already several signs that this year was going to be a record for the squirrels. In late winter, a friend hit one of these animals while skiing in Okemo, a sign that the rodents had left the area. hibernation earlier than usual.

Bill Killpatrick, biologist and professor at the University of Vermont, explained that this drastic population increase of these little squirrels is visible in New England.

Because of climate change and milder winters, hibernation periods are shorter, so the number of litters is higher. This makes many rodents need to protect their territory and chase other squirrels, not hesitating to go out on the road to do so.

In addition to distressed squirrels, the situation also creates traumatized drivers, who do not know whether to accelerate, brake, slow down or simply close their eyes as they feel the car’s wheels pass over a small body. “All these deaths – and all this remorse – has a detrimental effect on my sleep,” confesses Kevin Cullen.