World

Incident in covid-19 treatment hospital in Moscow had no victims

By kenyan
18.nov.2020 – Images show smoke coming out of Kommunarka hospital, one of the main centers for fighting the coronavirus, in Moscow Image: Reproduction / Twitter

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Smoke emanating from a treatment hospital coronavirus in Moscow, caused by the loss of pressure from an oxygen tank in a building under construction, did not put employees or patients at risk, the city health department said today.

Witnesses told the television channel NTV that a loud burst was followed by smoke rising from one of the buildings in the Kommunarka hospital complex, one of the main centers for fighting the coronavirus in the Russian capital.

Russia has already had fires in facilities to combat coronavirus. In October, more than 150 patients were evacuated from a temporary hospital after an oxygen explosion, and in May five patients died when an overloaded ventilator started a fire in an intensive care unit in St. Petersburg.

“There were no patients in this block. There were no casualties. The relevant services are correcting the defect. There is no threat to patients or hospital staff,” the Moscow Department of Health said in a statement.

According to the Emergency Ministry, an oxygen tube lost pressure during installation work. The building was not being used as a hospital, he added.

NTV footage showed fire trucks at the scene and smoke emanating from the complex toward the night sky.

