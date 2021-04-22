India breaks world record with nearly 315,000 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

India has broken a new record for daily covid-19 cases. The country today accounted for 314,835 new cases of the disease, the highest number ever recorded in the world since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data from the Indian Ministry of Health.

In the last 24 hours, the country also recorded 2,074 deaths, which brings the official balance of the epidemic in the country to almost 185 thousand victims.

India has registered 15.9 million people infected with covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and is the second nation with the highest absolute number of cases, behind only the United States (32 million cases).

The number of cases and deaths in proportion to their population, however, remains considerably lower in India than in several countries.

The second wave of covid-19, attributed mainly to a “double mutation” of the virus and to several agglomerations that favored contamination, demonstrated the crisis in the Indian health system.

Several New Delhi hospitals and clinics have made a desperate appeal to the central government to urgently provide oxygen to hundreds of critically ill patients.

