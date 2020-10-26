Indicated by Trump for the Supreme Court can be made official this Monday

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP

A divided American Senate has moved forward in the nomination process pressured by the president Donald Trump for Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the Supreme Court, setting a limit to the debate until the judge’s probable confirmation on Monday, just eight days before the American elections.

In an unusual weekend session, the Republican majority in the Senate outnumbered Democrats and swept through an obstacle in the Barrett nomination process, with 51 to 48 votes.

The Barrett nomination process, which would essentially guarantee a conservative 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, has proceeded at an unusual speed.

Trump, who finds himself behind in the polls against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, wants Barrett, 48, to be confirmed before the November 3 election to be in office if the court needs to address any election-related issues.

Two Republican senators, Susan Collins, who faces a tough re-election in Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, voted against continuing the process, after saying in recent weeks that they opposed the confirmation of a judge so close to the presidential election .

However, on Saturday, Murkowski told colleagues that although he was opposed to the Republicans’ rush to fill the vacant post for the passing of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he would end up voting to confirm Barrett, as there was no chance to stop the process.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell prioritized the Upper House confirmation process on other issues, including a new bill to provide financial relief to millions of Americans and local businesses and officials hard hit by the coronavirus.

Democrats warn that Barrett, if confirmed in the Supreme Court, will vote to dismantle Obamacare, which helped millions of Americans get health insurance, and could overturn Roe v. 1973 Wade, who protects the right to abortion in the United States.