Home World World Indicated by Trump for the Supreme Court can be made official this...
World

Indicated by Trump for the Supreme Court can be made official this Monday

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and Judge Amy Coney Barrett Image: Olivier Douliery / AFP

A divided American Senate has moved forward in the nomination process pressured by the president Donald Trump for Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the Supreme Court, setting a limit to the debate until the judge’s probable confirmation on Monday, just eight days before the American elections.

In an unusual weekend session, the Republican majority in the Senate outnumbered Democrats and swept through an obstacle in the Barrett nomination process, with 51 to 48 votes.

The Barrett nomination process, which would essentially guarantee a conservative 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court, has proceeded at an unusual speed.

Trump, who finds himself behind in the polls against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, wants Barrett, 48, to be confirmed before the November 3 election to be in office if the court needs to address any election-related issues.

Two Republican senators, Susan Collins, who faces a tough re-election in Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, voted against continuing the process, after saying in recent weeks that they opposed the confirmation of a judge so close to the presidential election .

However, on Saturday, Murkowski told colleagues that although he was opposed to the Republicans’ rush to fill the vacant post for the passing of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he would end up voting to confirm Barrett, as there was no chance to stop the process.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell prioritized the Upper House confirmation process on other issues, including a new bill to provide financial relief to millions of Americans and local businesses and officials hard hit by the coronavirus.

Democrats warn that Barrett, if confirmed in the Supreme Court, will vote to dismantle Obamacare, which helped millions of Americans get health insurance, and could overturn Roe v. 1973 Wade, who protects the right to abortion in the United States.

Related news

World

Supporter of Trump is shot pointing a gun at feuding women in the U.S.

kenyan -
Supporter of Trump is shot pointing a gun at women fighting in the USA Image: reproduction / TMZ ...
Read more
World

China imposes mega-operation of tests after 137 new cases of coronavirus

kenyan -
12.out.2020 - Population in the Chinese city of Qingdao undergoes mass testing to detect coronavirus Image: STR / AFP ...
Read more
World

Attacked by Obama and Biden, Trump is optimistic a few days before the elections

kenyan -
Donald Trump participates in debate against rival, Democrat Joe Biden Image: Justin Sillivan / Getty Images / AFP ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

China imposes mega-operation of tests after 137 new cases of coronavirus

World kenyan -
12.out.2020 - Population in the Chinese city of Qingdao undergoes mass testing to detect coronavirus Image: STR / AFP ...
Read more

Covid-19: Groups protest and Italy tightens restrictions after record new daily...

World kenyan -
Members of the far-right group, Freedom of Movement, come into conflict with the Police in Piazza Del Popolo, in Rome,...
Read more

Colombia exceeds 1 million coronavirus cases, with 30,000 deaths

World kenyan -
Woman campaigns for coronavirus prevention in Bogota, Colombia Image: Getty Images Colombia this weekend surpassed the...
Read more

Barça: Philippe Coutinho injured in the thigh

football kenyan -
On its Camp Nou lawn, FC Barcelona lost against Real Madrid on Saturday in the first Clasico of the season (1-3). Holder...
Read more

Bundesliga: Werder and Hoffenheim fail to decide

football kenyan -
The penultimate match of Matchday 5 of the Bundesliga pitted two teams that can target Europe, Werder Bremen (9th) and TSG Hoffenheim (11th)....
Read more

Brazil has not yet ratified a nuclear weapons ban treaty that...

World kenyan -
Mushroom cloud generated by the explosion of the nuclear bomb over Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 Image: AFP ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke