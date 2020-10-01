Home World World Indigenous entities deny Bolsonaro at the UN
World

Indigenous entities deny Bolsonaro at the UN

Malocas of isolated Indians in the Yanomami territory are 17 km from gold mining sites, according to Funai Image: Funai

One day after President Jair Bolsonaro once again used the UN platform to lie about the country’s environmental situation, indigenous entities go to the United Nations to give another version of what is happening in Brazil.

At a meeting at the UN Human Rights Council, the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI) denounced attacks against different groups, invasions and deforestation. “Isolated indigenous peoples in Brazil are under unprecedented attack by the current government. Laws such as Bill 191 and Normative Instruction 09 legalize territorial abuse, in violation of the Federal Constitution, and further intensify existing conflicts,” he declared. CIMI, an organization linked to CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil).

The group recalled the death of Funai sertanista Rieli Franciscato, this month in Rondônia. For them, the act is “directly linked to the tension and the reality of the destruction of the territories occupied by these peoples”.

The indigenous entity also denies Bolsonaro’s version of the loss of forest cover. “Deforestation on indigenous lands with the presence of isolated peoples grew 113% in 2019. In April, the indigenous Ari Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau, who served in the surveillance of the Uru-Eu-Wau TI, was killed and threatened by invaders who enjoy impunity “, they pointed out.

A week ago, Bolsonaro stated at the opening of the UN General Assembly that the fires in the Amazon were partly the responsibility of the indigenous people. On Wednesday, the Brazilian president participated in the UN summit on biodiversity and caused unease by using his time to adopt a confrontational tone.

“In the Amazon, we launched ‘Operation Green Brazil 2’, which has so far managed to reverse the trend of increasing deforested area observed in previous years. We will continue this operation to further intensify the fight against these problems that favor organizations that, associated with some NGOs, command environmental crimes in Brazil and abroad “, declared Bolsonaro.

“I vehemently reject international greed for our Amazon,” said Bolsonaro. “And we will defend it from actions and narratives that attack national interests,” he said. “We cannot accept, therefore, that false and irresponsible information can be used as a pretext for the imposition of unfair international rules that disregard the important environmental achievements that we have achieved for the benefit of Brazil and the world,” he said.

CIMI also criticized the government’s response to the pandemic. “The orders of the Supreme Federal Court to take urgent measures to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe with the advance of COVID-19 in the respective territories have not been fully complied with,” he warned.

“We demand that the Brazilian government give due respect to those who have chosen not to have contact with non-indigenous society. It is unacceptable that the protective role of indigenous territories is left to a few indigenous peoples, exposing their lives and acting in extremely precarious conditions. “, completed.

Even today, the indigenous people will again use the UN meeting to expand complaints against Bolsonaro and his administration. The Brazilian government is expected to respond to criticism later this Thursday.

